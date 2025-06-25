Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2025) - Cosmo today announced the signing of an agreement to sell "Digital Trust" to its existing customer Tinexta InfoCert, Europe's largest Certification Authority and a subsidiary of Tinexta S.p.A., a publicly listed company in Italy. The transaction is expected to close by the end of June 2025 and will generate €8.3 million in revenue for Cosmo.

"Digital Trust" provides services within the digital security sector, offering IT solutions for digital identity protection and process dematerialization for healthcare organizations.

The decision to sell "Digital Trust" is part of a broader effort to streamline the Company's portfolio and reinforce its position as a focused, performance-driven organization. Cosmo is executing a clear strategic direction - prioritizing growth in AI-powered medical devices, gastrointestinal therapeutics, dermatology, and high-value CDMO services - while actively reallocating capital to the areas with the highest impact.

"Digital Trust is not a strategic asset for Cosmo, and this transaction reflects our disciplined focus on what drives the greatest impact for patients and shareholders," saidGiovanni Di Napoli, CEO of Cosmo. "This is another concrete step forward in positioning Cosmo for sustainable growth by strengthening our focus on innovation and operational excellence in our core markets."

Cosmo continues to execute its strategy to build a focused, innovation-driven healthcare company with global reach, leveraging its strong capabilities in R&D, AI integration, and commercial partnerships.

About Cosmo

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. is committed to revolutionizing healthcare and transforming people's lives by researching and developing innovative products that tackle unfulfilled healthcare demands. As a pharmaceutical company, Cosmo is active in the areas of Healthtech/AI, dermatology, gastroenterology and contract manufacturing & development. For the commercialization and distribution of its products, Cosmo collaborates with leading partners worldwide, including Medtronic and Sun Pharma. Founded in 1997, Cosmo is headquartered in Dublin (Ireland) and has offices also in San Diego (USA), and Lainate/Rome/Catania (Italy). The Company has approximately 330 employees at the end of 2024, all dedicated to making a significant impact in the field of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.cosmopharma.com.

Financial calendar

Investor Day, Zurich July 1, 2025 2025 Half-Year Results and Report July 23, 2025

About Tinexta InfoCert

Tinexta Infocert, part of the Tinexta Group, is the largest Certification Authority in Europe, operating in over 20 countries. The Company provides services in digitalization, eDelivery, Digital Signature, and digital document preservation. It is an AgID-accredited operator of digital identity within the framework of SPID (Public System for the Management of Digital Identity). It aims to continue expanding internationally also through acquisitions: it holds 100% of CertEurope, the largest Certification Authority in France; 51% of Camerfirma, one of the main certification authorities in Spain; and 16.7% of Authada, an innovative German Identity Provider.

