Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Appointment of Non-Executive Directors

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) Appointment of Non-Executive Directors 23-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 September 2024 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) ("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company") Appointment of Non-Executive Directors Gulf Keystone, a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, is pleased to announce the appointment of two independent Non-Executive Directors, Catherine Krajicek and Marianne Daryabegui, with effect from 1 October 2024. Catherine Krajicek started her career with Conoco as an associate engineer and remained with the company for a total of 22 years progressing through a variety of oil and gas technical and subsequently asset management roles in both the US and Indonesia. In 2007, Catherine left ConocoPhillips and joined Marathon Oil where she went on to hold a number of senior executive roles before retiring from Marathon in 2018. From July 2019 to June 2023 she served as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Cairn Energy plc. Catherine holds a BSc and MSc in Petroleum Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines. Marianne Daryabegui is an experienced capital markets adviser who has focused on oil and gas throughout her career, firstly in-house at Total, then in the banking sector at BNP Paribas and Natixis, where she advised multiple oil and gas companies. At Natixis, Marianne co-led the M&A Energy and Natural Resources practice. She was also formerly Head of Natural Resources at BNP Paribas. In 2021, Marianne was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Lithium de France and is currently Head of M&A and capital market operations at the Arverne Group. Marianne is a Non-Executive Director on the Board of EnQuest plc and was previously a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Pharos plc. The Company plans to provide an update on Board committee composition, including Catherine and Marianne's respective appointments, in due course. David Thomas, Gulf Keystone's Interim Chair, said: "We are delighted to welcome Catherine and Marianne to Gulf Keystone's Board. Together, they bring decades of experience in the oil and gas industry, emerging markets and finance which will be of great benefit to the Company. Following their appointments, we also expect to fully comply with the UK Corporate Governance Code and UK Listing Rules requirements in respect of Board independence and Board diversity." Information to disclose under LR 9.6.13R pertaining to this appointment. Current/Past Directorships of other quoted companies within the previous five years: Catherine Krajicek Cairn Energy plc (now Capricorn Energy plc) Marianne Daryabegui EnQuest plc Pharos plc Enquiries: Gulf Keystone: +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications aclark@gulfkeystone.com FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Ben Brewerton GKP@fticonsulting.com Nick Hennis

