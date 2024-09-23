Anzeige
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Appointment of Non-Executive Directors

DJ Appointment of Non-Executive Directors 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) 
Appointment of Non-Executive Directors 
23-Sep-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
23 September 2024 
 
 
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) 
("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company") 
 
Appointment of Non-Executive Directors 
 
 
Gulf Keystone, a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, is pleased to announce the 
appointment of two independent Non-Executive Directors, Catherine Krajicek and Marianne Daryabegui, with effect from 1 
October 2024. 
 
Catherine Krajicek started her career with Conoco as an associate engineer and remained with the company for a total of 
22 years progressing through a variety of oil and gas technical and subsequently asset management roles in both the US 
and Indonesia. In 2007, Catherine left ConocoPhillips and joined Marathon Oil where she went on to hold a number of 
senior executive roles before retiring from Marathon in 2018. From July 2019 to June 2023 she served as a Non-Executive 
Director on the Board of Cairn Energy plc. Catherine holds a BSc and MSc in Petroleum Engineering from the Colorado 
School of Mines. 
 
Marianne Daryabegui is an experienced capital markets adviser who has focused on oil and gas throughout her career, 
firstly in-house at Total, then in the banking sector at BNP Paribas and Natixis, where she advised multiple oil and 
gas companies. At Natixis, Marianne co-led the M&A Energy and Natural Resources practice. She was also formerly Head of 
Natural Resources at BNP Paribas. In 2021, Marianne was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Lithium de France and 
is currently Head of M&A and capital market operations at the Arverne Group. Marianne is a Non-Executive Director on 
the Board of EnQuest plc and was previously a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Pharos plc. 
 
The Company plans to provide an update on Board committee composition, including Catherine and Marianne's respective 
appointments, in due course. 
 
David Thomas, Gulf Keystone's Interim Chair, said: 
 
"We are delighted to welcome Catherine and Marianne to Gulf Keystone's Board. Together, they bring decades of 
experience in the oil and gas industry, emerging markets and finance which will be of great benefit to the Company. 
Following their appointments, we also expect to fully comply with the UK Corporate Governance Code and UK Listing Rules 
requirements in respect of Board independence and Board diversity." 
 
 
Information to disclose under LR 9.6.13R pertaining to this appointment. 
 
Current/Past Directorships of other quoted companies within the previous five years: 
 
Catherine Krajicek 
 
Cairn Energy plc (now Capricorn Energy plc) 
 
Marianne Daryabegui 
 
EnQuest plc 
 
Pharos plc 
 
 
Enquiries: 
Gulf Keystone:              +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations 
& Corporate Communications        aclark@gulfkeystone.com 
 
FTI Consulting              +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
Ben Brewerton 
                     GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 348264 
EQS News ID:  1992815 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1992815&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 23, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
