Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2024) - Argyle Resources Corp. (CSE: ARGL) (OTCQB: ARLYF) (FSE: ME0) ("Argyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received its listing on Tradegate Exchange in Germany. This move enhances Argyle's visibility and accessibility to European investors, providing an exciting opportunity to broaden its shareholder base.

About TradeGate Exchange

Tradegate AG operates as a market specialist on Europe's most liquid retail exchange, the Tradegate Exchange. As a market specialist and liquidity provider, Tradegate manages over 10,000 German and international stocks and exchange-traded products (ETPs). This ensures fast and direct execution of securities orders, making it an ideal platform for investors. With over 36 million trades executed in 2023, Tradegate is the leading liquidity guarantor on the broker side, showcasing steady growth since the turn of the millennium.

A listing on Tradegate Exchange provides several possible benefits, including:

Increased Visibility: Companies can gain access to a broader pool of European investors, enhancing their market presence.

Liquidity: Tradegate is known for its efficient trading platform, which can improve liquidity for listed stocks, making it easier for investors to buy and sell shares.

Direct Execution: The exchange facilitates fast and direct execution of securities orders, benefiting both the company and its investors.

Diverse Investor Base: The exchange attracts both retail and institutional investors, which can help diversify the company's shareholder base.

Enhanced Credibility: Being listed on a reputable exchange can bolster a company's credibility and attract more serious investors.

Regulatory Compliance: Listing on a regulated exchange ensures adherence to high standards of transparency and governance, which can increase investor confidence.

Access to Capital: A broader investor base can lead to greater interest in future capital raises, facilitating growth and expansion initiatives.

Overall, a listing on Tradegate Exchange can significantly support a company's growth strategy and shareholder engagement.

"We are thrilled to expand our presence into the German market," said Jeff Stevens, CEO of Argyle Resources Corp. "This listing reflects our dedication to increasing shareholder awareness. Having an active listing with Tradegate Exchange can significantly enhance our liquidity and offer new opportunities for growth, allowing us to connect with a diverse range of investors interested in the mining and resources sector." Mr. Stevens continued, "With the successful listing on Tradegate Exchange, Argyle now has three electronic trading places (Tradegate, Gettex, L&S) and four regional trading places (Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich and Stuttgart) representing over 40 different brick and mortar and online brokerages having access to buy and sell shares in Argyle."

Argyle Resources Corp continues to work diligently to advance its projects and deliver value to its shareholders. The management team is excited about the potential that this new listing brings and is committed to maintaining strong operational performance.

The Company also announces further to its news release dated July 31, 2024, that it has extended its strategic marketing agreement with Euro Digital Media Ltd. ("EDM") (address: 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London, UK. WC2H 9JQ; email: info@eurodigitalmedia.co.uk) for an additional term of approximately two months, commencing September 24, 2024, provided that the term of the marketing services may be extended of shortened at the discretion of management.

EDM will continue to, as appropriate, create campaigns, ad groups, text ads, display ads, perform detailed keyword research, setup and manage remarketing campaigns, optimize keyword options, coordinate online advertisers and marketers corresponding to online marketing targets, create landing pages for ad campaigns and generally bring attention to the business of the Company. The promotional activity undertaken by Euro Digital will occur on a www.wallstinvest.com landing page, and via Google ads and native advertising.

The Company will pay a fee of USD $300,000 (plus GST) to Euro Digital for the extension. The Company will not issue any securities to Euro Digital as compensation for its marketing services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Euro Digital (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company.

The Company also announces that in connection with entering into a Consulting Agreement, the Company granted 75,000 restricted share units (each, an "RSU") pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan, adopted on September 16, 2024. The RSUs vest upon the following terms: (i) 25,000 RSUs vest immediately; (ii) 25,000 RSUs vest on the eight-month anniversary of the grant; and (iii) 25,000 RSUs vest on the twelfth -month anniversary of the grant.

All of the RSUs (and any Common Shares issuable upon their exercise and redemption) are subject to a four (4) month and one (1) day hold period pursuant to the polices of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities laws.

About Argyle Resources Corp.

Argyle Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, staking and evaluating natural resource properties in North America. The Company currently holds an option to acquire up to 100% of the Frenchvale Graphite Property located in Nova Scotia, Canada and owns 100% interest in the Pilgrim Islands, Matapedia and Lac Comporté quartzite silica projects in Quebec, Canada. Argyle is engaged in a research partnership with the National Institute of Scientific Research (INRS), a high-level research and training institute funded by the Québec government to conduct exploration programs on the Company's silica projects. The Company was incorporated in 2023 and its head office is located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

For all other inquiries:

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Argyle expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements may involve, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's engagement of Euro Digital and the scope and timing thereof, and the services to be provided thereunder. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by Argyle based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond Argyle's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Argyle does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

