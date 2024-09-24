KLEA HOLDING: Klea Holding receives an offer for all its outstanding shares at 0.30 euro per share

Offer received at a price of € 0.30 per share, representing a premium of 58% over the last quoted price.

Offer from a consortium of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) based investors indicating that they have in-depth expertise and knowledge of the Middle East healthcare industry.

The Board of Directors of Klea Holding is currently reviewing the offer with its advisors.

Paris, September 24, 2024

KLEA HOLDING (FR0013481835 - ALKLH), a group focused on the acquisition, development, and digitalization of companies across multiple sectors, has received on September 18th 2024 a proposal from a consortium to make an offer for all outstanding shares of the company at a price of 0.30 euro per share.

Offer details

A consortium of GCC based investors has offered to acquire all the issued ordinary shares of Klea Holding. The price set by the consortium is an all-cash tender offer of € 0.30 per Company ordinary share, representing a premium of 58% over the last quoted price.

The Board of Directors of Klea Holding has taken note of this proposal and is currently reviewing it, including its conditions precedent and financing. The Board of Directors notes that the offer price of € 0.30 per share consequently values Klea Holding's issued ordinary shares at circa € 92.3 million.

This tender offer will be a voluntary offer under the normal procedure as, to the best of the company's knowledge, the consortium does not own any shares of Klea Holding as of the date of the offer. The consortium intends to implement a minority squeeze-out if it reaches the 90.0% ownership threshold via the tender offer process.

The offer is non-binding and will end on Friday 27 September 2024 at 17:00 CET.

Next steps

Klea Holding management is currently in discussion with the consortium to evaluate the offer in further details.

There is no certainty that these discussions will result in an agreement or transaction, nor as to the conditions and timetable of it.

The offer is subject to the usual conditions precedent, such as the completion of due diligence, the approval of its terms by the Board of Directors and the signature of an agreement with the Company and the main shareholders, as well as a waiver threshold which has been set at 60%.

Klea Holding is committed to keeping the public informed of any significant developments on this matter.

About Klea Holding

Klea Holding is a group focused on acquiring, developing and digitizing companies in various sectors to maximize their growth and value. Through its "scaling industries of the future" identity, Klea Holding draws on its successful experience in developing Smart Salem, the first network of digitalized medical analysis centers accredited by the Dubai Ministry of Health (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, and its Smart Health joint venture developed in Saudi Arabia, to extend this entrepreneurial approach to the four corners of the globe.

Klea Holding is headquartered in Paris and listed on Euronext Growth (ALKLH). For further information, please visit http://www.kleaholding.com.

Investor Relation: Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB // +33 1 53 67 36 78 // kleaholding@actus.fr

Press Relation: Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE // +33 1 53 67 36 34 // fndiaye@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lWdpaJRqamuZlXCakstumWljamxnk2mWbZOem2FwZ5bKbHBhyJmSmceaZnFonWlp

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-87843-alklh-cp-offer-eng.pdf