

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SThree Plc (STHR.L), a recruitment company, on Tuesday reported a decline in Group net fee for the third-quarter, citing challenging market conditions, with contract down 8 percent, representing 84 percent of net fees.



For the three-month period to August 31, the company reported Group net fees of 92.7 million pounds, lower than 103 million pounds, registered for the same period last year.



Permanent fee stood at 14.6 million pounds, compared with prior year's 16.8 million pounds.



Contract fee moved down to 78.1 million pounds from previous year's 86.2 million pounds.



Looking ahead, for the full year, SThree expects its profit before tax to be in line with market expectations.



According to the SThree compiled current consensus for annual pre-tax income is 69.4 million pounds.



