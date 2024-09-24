Industry accolade honors product's unique ability to detect unauthorized key theft, content distribution and CDN leeching in real-time, with the ability to deploy both automated and customizable countermeasures/responses

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX, FR0010291245), a global leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Verimatrix Counterspy, the industry's most advanced anti-piracy solution, was recently awarded a prestigious CSI Award at a ceremony in Amsterdam during IBC 2024.

Among the most prestigious and competitive technology awards in the industry, the CSI Awards were founded in 2003 by CSI Magazine (Cable and Satellite International Magazine) to celebrate excellence and achievement in the broadcast, video, OTT and IoT sectors. Verimatrix Counterspy took home the award program's top honor in the Best Content or Service Protection/Best Anti-Piracy Protection category.

Verimatrix Counterspy empowers operators to confidently distribute high-value content by combatting piracy in a whole new way, surpassing the capabilities of traditional DRM and watermarking technologies by adding an additional layer of security. Counterspy addresses the critical authentication gap caused by the transition from operator-controlled set-top boxes to retail or app-based OTT clients by authenticating each app instance and linking it to a specific subscriber. This ensures control and transparency over access, protecting authentication tokens from theft or manipulation, and preventing unauthorized use. With advanced AI pattern detection, Counterspy proactively identifies and neutralizes threats, safeguarding crucial assets like ad revenue, subscriber data, and operational costs. It excels at preventing app protection circumvention and stopping CDN leeching, creating a robust security shield that protects content revenue streams on all fronts.

"This highly sought after industry recognition underscores Counterspy's stance as a gamechanger for anti-piracy, as it provides proactive protections and levels of control not previously available," said Maria Malinkowitsch, director of product management for Counterspy at Verimatrix. "It's an honor to receive this accolade, as Verimatrix is committed to arming operators with the latest tools needed to defend against pirates that seek to take advantage of the many different ways content is viewed today."

Counterspy is part of the Verimatrix Streamkeeper suite of security solutions and can be flexibly deployed alongside other Verimatrix technologies, including Multi-DRM and Watermarking. Operators can schedule a demo by clicking here.

Additionally, an ebook titled, "Securing the Streaming Seas: Verimatrix Counterspy's Superior Defense Against Piracy In a World Dominated by Video Apps," is available for download at www.verimatrix.com/anti-piracy/ebooks/counterspy-securing-the-streaming-seas.

A full list of this year's CSI Award winners is available at www.csimagazine.com/awards/index.php.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX, FR0010291245) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure premium movies, live streaming sports, sensitive financial and healthcare data, mission-critical mobile applications, and much more. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

