Senzime secures new contract with leading US healthcare system

Senzime AB (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) today announced that it has secured an initial purchasing contract with a hospital of a top 5 US-based Integrated Delivery Network (IDN) with strong presence on the US East Coast. The contract includes install and use of Senzime's TetraGraph neuromuscular system in all its operating rooms, and was awarded following a comprehensive clinical and competitive evaluation.

"This is yet another strategic win for us on the US market. We continue to demonstrate that we have the neuromuscular monitoring solutions of choice, the know-how and the support that hospitals demand to meet the new clinical guidelines. The transition to EMG-based neuromuscular monitoring continues in a rapid pace in the US market and Senzime continues to lead this shift. This new contract represents a strategic door opening into one of the top 5 leading IDN's in the US, with an addressable market potential of over 100,000 patients a year", comments Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime.

Senzime's TetraGraph is a state-of-the-art quantitative train-of-four monitoring system used by anesthesiologists at hundreds of leading hospitals worldwide. Its proprietary technology meets the requirements of the recently published US and European recommending monitoring of all patients receiving paralytic drugs. The TetraGraph helps anesthesiologists accurately determine the correct dose of paralytic drugs and their antagonists and determines when patients have safely recovered post-surgery.

About Senzime

Senzime, headquartered in Sweden, is a leading medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets CE- and FDA-cleared patient monitoring systems. The company provides an innovative portfolio of solutions, including the TetraGraph® and ExSpiron® 2Xi for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular and respiratory functions, typically under and after surgery. The goal is to help eliminate in-hospital complications, and radically reduce health care costs related to surgical and high acuity procedures.

Senzime targets a market opportunity valued more than SEK 40 billion per year, and operates with sales teams in the world's leading markets. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (Nasdaq: SEZI) and cross-traded in the US on the OTCQX market (OTCQX: SNZZF). More information is available at senzime.com.

