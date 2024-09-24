Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
In einem boomenden Goldmarkt ist das die Aktie, die man im Auge behalten sollte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X93V | ISIN: SE0002478776 | Ticker-Symbol: 6YC
Stuttgart
24.09.24
08:16 Uhr
0,499 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SENZIME AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SENZIME AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
24.09.2024 17:50 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Senzime Secures New Contract With Leading US Healthcare System

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / Senzime AB (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) today announced that it has secured an initial purchasing contract with a hospital of a top 5 US-based Integrated Delivery Network (IDN) with strong presence on the US East Coast. The contract includes install and use of Senzime's TetraGraph neuromuscular system in all its operating rooms, and was awarded following a comprehensive clinical and competitive evaluation.

"This is yet another strategic win for us on the US market. We continue to demonstrate that we have the neuromuscular monitoring solutions of choice, the know-how and the support that hospitals demand to meet the new clinical guidelines. The transition to EMG-based neuromuscular monitoring continues in a rapid pace in the US market and Senzime continues to lead this shift. This new contract represents a strategic door opening into one of the top 5 leading IDN's in the US, with an addressable market potential of over 100,000 patients a year", comments Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime.

Senzime's TetraGraph is a state-of-the-art quantitative train-of-four monitoring system used by anesthesiologists at hundreds of leading hospitals worldwide. Its proprietary technology meets the requirements of the recently published US and European recommending monitoring of all patients receiving paralytic drugs. The TetraGraph helps anesthesiologists accurately determine the correct dose of paralytic drugs and their antagonists and determines when patients have safely recovered post-surgery.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB
Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime, headquartered in Sweden, is a leading medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets CE- and FDA-cleared patient monitoring systems. The company provides an innovative portfolio of solutions, including the TetraGraph® and ExSpiron® 2Xi for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular and respiratory functions, typically under and after surgery. The goal is to help eliminate in-hospital complications, and radically reduce health care costs related to surgical and high acuity procedures.

Senzime targets a market opportunity valued more than SEK 40 billion per year, and operates with sales teams in the world's leading markets. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (Nasdaq: SEZI) and cross-traded in the US on the OTCQX market (OTCQX: SNZZF). More information is available at senzime.com.

Attachments

Senzime secures new contract with leading US healthcare system

SOURCE: Senzime



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.