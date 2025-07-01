Senzime Secures Major U.S. Hospital Contract for Supply and Scientific Collaboration

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / Senzime AB (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) today announced it has secured a contract to supply TetraGraph monitors and enter a scientific collaboration with one of the largest university hospital systems in the United States. The agreement includes the delivery of 63 Next-generation TetraGraph monitors for deployment in its medical center in Texas, alongside collaborative Quality Improvement (QI) initiatives aimed at standardizing neuromuscular monitoring for more than 27,000 patients annually, as a start.

Quality Improvement (QI) programs have become essential in modern healthcare, leveraging real-world data to enhance efficiency and outcomes. Senzime's TetraGraph system and its unique cloud-based TetraConnect platform offers novel abilities to run anesthesiology-focused QI programs on large patient datasets. By further use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) analysis, additional insights may unlock abilities to improve anesthesia care by a more personalized, data-driven approach to the administration and reversal of neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBAs).

"This marks another milestone for Senzime," said Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime. "Not only have we secured one of our largest system-wide installations to date, but this project also serves as a benchmark for hospitals looking to implement QI initiatives in anesthesiology. Our unique solution and experienced team are unlocking the potential of perioperative data at scale. We have a turn-key solution enbaling hospitals to transform how they monitor, manage, and ultimately protect patients during surgery. This is just the beginning of a new era in precise and personalized anesthesia."

The TetraGraph system is used by anesthesiologists in thousands of operating rooms worldwide and aligns with recently published U.S. and European guidelines recommending quantitative neuromuscular monitoring for all patients receiving NMBAs. The TetraGraph system allows clinicians to accurately assess the depth of neuromuscular block, tailor dosing, and confirm when it is safe for patients to resume spontaneous breathing post-surgery - therby reducing the risk of residual paralysis and enhancing postoperative outcomes.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

Slavoljub Grujicic, CFO

Phone: +46 (0) 76 306 60 11, e-mail: slavoljub.grujicic@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph® system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com.

Attachments

Senzime Secures Major U.S. Hospital Contract for Supply and Scientific Collaboration

SOURCE: Senzime

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/senzime-secures-major-u.s.-hospital-contract-for-supply-and-scientifi-1044830