Montag, 30.06.2025
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
WKN: A0X93V | ISIN: SE0002478776 | Ticker-Symbol: 6YC
Frankfurt
30.06.25 | 15:29
0,436 Euro
-0,11 % -0,001
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
30.06.2025 17:02 Uhr
BULLETIN from EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING in Senzime AB

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / The extraordinary general meeting in Senzime AB (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF), corp. reg. no 556565-5734 (the "Company") was held on 30 June 2025, whereby the shareholders primarily resolved on the following matter. All resolutions were unanimous.

Resolution on the approval of the board of directors' resolution on a directed share issue

In accordance with previously published information, the board of directors resolved 2 June 2025 on a directed issue of shares, subject to the subsequent approval of the extraordinary general meeting. The general meeting resolved today to approve the board of directors' resolution on a directed issue of a maximum of 700,000 shares. The right to subscribe for new shares shall, with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights, belong to Adam Dahlberg.

The Company's share capital will increase by a maximum of SEK 87,500 through a directed issue of a maximum of 700,000 shares. The subscription price for the shares in the new issue is SEK 4.60 per share. Subscription shall be made by cash payment or on a subscription list not later than 4 July 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB
Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

Slavoljub Grujicic, CFO
Phone: +46 (0) 76 306 60 11, e-mail: slavoljub.grujicic@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph® system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com.

BULLETIN from EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING in Senzime AB (publ)

SOURCE: Senzime



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/bulletin-from-extraordinary-general-meeting-in-senzime-ab-publ-1044349

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
