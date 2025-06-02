NOTICE OF extraordinary GENERAL MEETING in Senzime AB

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) - The shareholders in Senzime AB (publ) corp. reg. no 556565-5734 (the "Company") are hereby to an extraordinary general meeting on 30 June 2025 at 15.00 at the Compnay's premises on Verkstadsgatan 8, house 1, Uppsala.

Notice etc.

Shareholders who wish to participate in the general meeting must:

be registered in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB on Thursday 29 June 2025 (the record date), and

notify his or her intention to attend the general meeting to the Company no later than Thursday 26 June 2025, by e-mail to michaela.larsson@lindahl.se. or by mail to Advokatfirman Lindahl KB, Att: Michaela Larsson, Box 1203, 751 42 Uppsala stating "general meeting".

Such notification shall include the shareholder's name, personal identification number or corporate registration number, address and telephone number, number of shares, details on advisors (no more than two), if any, and, where applicable, details of representatives or proxies.

Nominee-registered shares

Shareholders whose shares are registered in the name of a nominee through a bank or other trustee must, in addition to notify his or her intention to attend the general meeting, register their shares in their own name so that the shareholder is included in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden on 19 June 205. Such registration may be temporary (so-called voting rights registration) and shall be requested by shareholders in such time and in accordance with the routines that the nominee determines. Voting rights registrations that have been completed by the nominee no later than 24 June 2025 will be considered in the preparation of the share register.

Proxy

Shareholders represented by proxy must submit a dated power of attorney. If the power of attorney is executed by a legal person, a certified copy of the certificate of registration or equivalent must be attached. The power of attorney may not be valid for a period exceeding five years from its issuance. The original power of attorney and certificate of registration should be submitted to the Company by mail at the address mentioned above in due time prior to the general meeting. Alternatively, the original power of attorney and certificate of registration may be brought and presented at the general meeting. The Company provides a power of attorney form at request and on the Company's website, www.senzime.com.

Number of shares and votes

As of the date of this notice, there are a total of 133,215,046 shares and votes in the Company.

Proposed agenda

Opening of the general meeting and election of chairman of the general meeting Preparation and approval of the voting list Election of one or two persons to verify the minutes Approval of the agenda Determination as to whether the meeting has been duly convened Resolution on the approval of the board of directors' resolution on a directed share issue Closing of the general meeting

Proposals to resolutions

Item 1 - Election of chairman of the general meeting

The nomination committee proposes that Mattias Prage, lawyer at Advokatfirman Lindahl KB, is elected as chairman of the general meeting or, in his absence, the person otherwise appointed by the board of directors.

Item 6 - Resolution on the approval of the board of directors' resolution on a directed share issue

On 2 June 2025 the board resolved, subject to approval by the general meeting, on a directed share issue on the terms and conditions set out below (in italics). The board proposes that the general meeting approves the board's resolution.

Subject to approval by the extraordinary general meeting, the board of directors of Senzime AB (publ), corp. reg. no. 556565-5734 (the "Company") resolves to carry out a directed issue of maximum 700,000 new shares, entailing an increase in the share capital of maximum SEK 87,500.00 kr. The resolution shall further be governed by the following terms and conditions.

The right to subscribe for new shares shall, with deviation from the shareholders pre-emption rights, belong only to Adam Dahlberg. The reasons for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights regarding tranche 1 of the main issue are set out in Appendix 1. These reasons also apply to this tranche 2.

[Excerpt from said appendix: "The reasons for deviating from the shareholders' preferential rights are that the board of directors has assessed that it would not be doable to in a time- and cost-effective manner successfully carry out rights issue on terms favorable to the Company, at the same time as the Company is in need of capital. The board of directors considers it favorable for the Company and the shareholders to take advantage of the opportunity to inject new capital from strong and reputable investors on attractive terms and in a time and cost-effective manner. The board of directors' overall assessment is that the reasons for carrying out the new share issue with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights overweigh the principal rule that new share issues shall be carried out with preferential rights for existing shareholders, and that a new issue with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is therefore in the interest of the Company and its shareholders".

The reason why the issue in this Appendix 2 is directed to Adam Dahlberg specifically is that he cannot participate in the main issue/tranche 1 as a result of the so-called Leo rules. As a result, the shares to him are covered by this separate resolution, which will be submitted to the general meeting for approval.

Subscription of shares shall be made either by payment or on a subscription list not later than 4 July 2025. The board of directors is entitled to extend the subscription period. Payment for subscribed shares shall be made not later than 4 July 2025 (same date as the subscription). The board of directors is entitled to extend the payment period. The new shares are issued at a price of SEK 4.60 per share. At full subscription, the Company will thus receive SEK 3,220,000 (before issuing costs). The share premium shall be transferred to the unrestricted premium reserve. The subscription price corresponds to the price used at re-transfer to investors pursuant to the resolution for the main issue (tranche 1). The board of director's assessment is that the price is at market terms, since it is based on the market price at the time of the board's resolution. The new shares entitle to dividends for the first time on the first record date for dividend that take place after the issue of new shares has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and been recorded in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB. The Managing Director is entitled to make any minor changes necessary for the registration of the resolution with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and Euroclear Sweden AB.

Majority requirements

A Resolution in accordance with item 6 above requires, for its validity, support from shareholders holding not less than nine-tenths of both the shares voted and of the shares represented at the general meeting.

Processing of personal data

For information regarding the processing of your personal data, please refer to https://www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Privacy-notice-bolagsstammor-engelska.pdf

The shareholders' right to information at the general meeting

The board of directors and the CEO shall, up request by any shareholder, and where the board of directors deems that such information may be provided without significant harm to the Company, provide information in respect of any circumstances which may affect the assessment of a matter on the agenda or the Company's financial position as well as the Company's relationship to other group companies. Shareholders can submit questions in advance to the Company, to the address Verkstadsgatan 8, 753 23 Uppsala or through e-mail to Slavoljub.Grujicic@senzime.com.

Documents

Documents according to the Swedish Companies Act will be held available at the Company (Verkstadsgatan 8, Uppsala) and at the Company's website, www.senzime.com, no later than three weeks before the meeting, i.e., no later than 9 June 2025. The documents will also be sent, without charge, to shareholders who so request and inform the Company of their postal address.

Uppsala in June 2025

Senzime AB (publ)

The board of directors

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB

Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com



Slavoljub Grujicic, CFO

Phone: +46 (0) 76 306 60 11, e-mail: slavoljub.grujicic@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph® system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.



Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com.

