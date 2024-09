Opening of a subsidiary in Liège (Belgium) with a team of 5 brokers already in place

Group presence now in 3 European countries: France, Spain and Belgium

Regulatory News:

Mon Courtier Energie Groupe (ISIN code: FR001400H3A0 Ticker: ALMCE), an energy broker for businesses, today announced the launch of its activities in Belgium.

Guillaume Rouaud, CEO of Mon Courtier Energie Groupe, comments: "The Belgian energy market has a great deal of potential, thanks to its maturity and the advanced liberalization it has undergone since the early 2000s. Our offer fits in perfectly with the needs of this fragmented market, particularly to meet the demands of the very large number of SMEs, who are confronted with a complexity of offers. We wanted to support them and adopt a personalized brokerage approach, taking into account the specificities of this country, while steadily developing the energy transition and decarbonization component, which represent a major challenge for the coming years. Following the example of our strategy in France and Spain, our ambition is to transform complexity into simplicity, enabling our customers in Belgium to focus on their core business, while optimizing their energy bills."

A Belgian energy market conducive to the brokerage business

Since 2003 for Flanders and since 2007 for Wallonia and Brussels-Capital, Belgium has opened its energy market to competition. A wide range of players are now present on the market. In addition, the organization of the Belgian territory makes this sector more complex than in France, in terms of stakeholders (3 regions, 3 regulators, 3 national languages). This structure of the Belgian energy market means that the sector is marked by strong needs on the part of local companies, particularly SMEs, which make up the bulk of the industrial fabric.

Gradual expansion, with the first B2B contracts already in place

In September 2024, Mon courtier énergie groupe opened a subsidiary in Liège, with a team of 5 senior brokers who will be responsible for its rollout. The Group's aim is to create a number of branches optimized for this region with its high density of SMEs, before extending its activities to the Flemish region. Some ten new hires are planned over the next few months to ensure an optimal presence to meet local customer demand.

Next financial publication

2024 first-half results: October 18, 2024 (before market opens)

About Mon Courtier Energie Groupe

Founded in Bordeaux in 2017, in just a few years Mon Courtier Energie Groupe has become a major player in energy brokerage and the leading French network on the B2B market. The Group's mission is to help companies with the global management of their energy budget in order to reduce or optimise their gas and/or electricity bill. Mon Courtier Energie Groupe service offer comprises brokerage and advice regarding energy purchasing, the management and optimisation of contracts and energy transition guidance.

Mon Courtier Energie Groupe draws on the expertise of circa 180 people at its head offices and in "licenced" branches around the country.

For further information, please go to www.moncourtierenergie.com.

Disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements and risk factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical data, and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by Mon Courtier Energie Groupe. Mon Courtier Energie Groupe operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment. The company is therefore unable to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of any risk or combination of risks could lead to results materially different from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Mon Courtier Energie Groupe draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are in no way a guarantee of its future performance, and that its actual financial condition, results of operations and cash flows, as well as developments in the industry in which Mon Courtier Energie Groupe operates, may differ materially from those contemplated or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Furthermore, even if the financial position, results of operations, cash flows and development of the sector in which Mon Courtier Energie Groupe operates are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this document, such results or developments may not be a reliable indication of Mon Courtier Energie Groupe's future results or developments. Readers are invited to carefully examine the risk factors described in the registration document approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF"), which is available free of charge on the Company's website. Should any or all of these or other risk factors materialize, Mon Courtier Energie Groupe shall in no event be liable for any decision made or action taken in connection with the information and/or statements contained in this press release, or for any damages related thereto. This information is given only as of the date of this press release. Mon Courtier Energie Groupe undertakes no obligation to update this information or the assumptions on which it is based, except in the event of any legal or regulatory obligation applicable to it.

This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for shares in Mon Courtier Energie Groupe in any country.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924021553/en/

Contacts:

Mon Courtier Energie Groupe

Guillaume Rouaud

CEO

investisseurs@moncourtierenergie.com

NewCap

Mathilde Bohin Dusan Oresansky

Investor Relations

mce@newcap.eu

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

mce@newcap.eu

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98