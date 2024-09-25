Italian Retailer L'Abbondanza to Deploy VusionGroup Solutions across its Entire Store Network

L'Abbondanza will boost its stores' operational efficiency and enhance the experience for its customers through the state-of-the-art solutions

designed by VusionGroup

September 25, 2024 - VusionGroup (VU - FR0010282822) the global leader in the digitalization solutions for commerce, today announced a new roll-out of its solutions with company L'Abbondanza, a premier Italian grocery retailer associated with Selex Group, to implement a full-chain upgrade of its 43 stores in Umbria, Tuscany, and Marche regions.

This collaboration will see L'Abbondanza harness VusionGroup's state-of-the-art IoT, Data, and AI-driven technologies to elevate operational efficiency, enrich customer experiences, and foster a better work environment for its staff.

"VusionGroup's pioneering solutions mark a transformative era for our stores," says William Camilletti, Chief Executive Officer of L'Abbondanza. "Their advanced technologies will refine our in-store operations, from pricing and inventory management while also improving the customer experience by providing greater clarity in promotions and discounts, ensuring a seamless shopping experience."

L'Abbondanza will significantly benefit from the technologies invented by VusionGroup: instant price updates, error reduction, time and operational costs saving and more efficient inventory management.

Additionally, l'Abbondanza will also experiment Captana in H2 2024, resulting in better product availability and real-time inventory management thanks to VusionGroup 's technology built on Artificial intelligence and computer vision. Engage rails will also be experimented to enhance in-store media activities.

"Our mission is to digitalize physical commerce and help leading retailers such as L'Abbondanza, especially in a strategic market such as Italy," comments Sébastien Fourcy, SEVP EMEA. "By enhancing staff productivity, we are allowing them to focus on what matters most: helping their customers. We are proud of the positive impact our technologies will have on their daily operations."

The rollout of VusionGroup's solutions at L'Abbondanza is well underway, with a target completion date set for the first quarter of 2025. This deployment capitalizes on the existing Cisco Meraki Wi-Fi infrastructure already in stores, coupled with the VusionCloud platform, to guarantee fast and secure installations.

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup (ex- SES-imagotag) is the global leader in the digitalization solutions for commerce, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

The Group develops technologies that create a positive impact on society by enabling sustainable and human-centered commerce. By leveraging our IoT & Data technologies, we empower retailers to re-imagine their physical stores into efficient, intelligent, connected, and data-driven assets. We unlock higher economic performance, facilitate seamless collaboration across the value chain, enhance the shopping experience, create better jobs, cultivate healthier communities, and significantly reduce waste and carbon emissions.

VusionGroup consist of six families of solutions, harnessing the full potential of IoT, Cloud, Data, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, at the service of the modernization of commerce: SESimagotag (ESL & Digital Shelf Systems), VusionCloud, Captana (computer vision and artificial intelligence platform), Memory (data analytics), Engage (retail media and in-store advertising), and PDidigital (logistics and industrial solutions).

VusionGroup supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2023 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

VusionGroup is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and member of the SBF120 Index. Ticker: SESL - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: SESL.PA - Bloomberg: SES

www.vusion.com

