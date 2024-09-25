Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2024) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V00) ("Inverite" or the "Company"), a leading AI-driven software provider utilizing real-time financial data to empower businesses to transact more effectively with consumers, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Mortgage Automator, award-winning, end-to-end loan origination, servicing, and fund management platform for private lenders. This collaboration will integrate Inverite's innovative Instant Bank Verification and Risk/Confidence Scoring solution into Mortgage Automator's platform, significantly enhancing the mortgage application and approval process for brokers across Canada.

Through this partnership, Mortgage Automator's platform will now provide its growing network of private lenders and Mortgage Investment Corporations (MICs) with advanced tools for faster and more accurate borrower data verification. Inverite's cutting-edge scoring solution will enhance risk assessment capabilities, setting a new benchmark for accuracy and efficiency in mortgage processing. To date Mortgage Automator has funded in excess of $30B in mortgages with over 400 private lenders using their Loan Origination and Management Software ("LOS/LMS") platform.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Mortgage Automator to bring our state-of-the-art technology to their platform," said Estelle L'Heureux, CFO of Inverite. "This integration represents a key milestone in our mission to revolutionize the financial services industry. By combining our real-time data analytics with Mortgage Automator's comprehensive platform, we're delivering powerful solutions that enhance operational efficiency and decision-making for mortgage lenders and MICs."

Joseph Fooks, Founding Partner, Chief Strategy Officer of Mortgage Automator, added: "Integrating Inverite's AI-powered tools into our platform aligns with our mission to deliver connected, streamlined, secure, and fully compliant lending experiences. This partnership is another step towards ensuring our lenders have the most advanced technology at their fingertips, transforming how they verify and assess borrower risk with great precision."

This partnership marks an exciting development for both companies and promises to deliver transformative benefits to mortgage lenders throughout Canada

About Mortgage Automator

Mortgage Automator is a modern SaaS platform and ecosystem that serves the full private and asset-based lending value chain. Built by industry veterans, its advanced end-to-end offering including origination, servicing, fund/MIC management, and reporting helps private lenders and MICs grow faster and more efficiently. Mortgage Automator manages daily workflow for customers and provides them access to an unparalleled 360-degree private lending community. The company has achieved the industry's top accolades for product innovation and customer service including Innovator of the Year by The Mortgage Awards of Excellence and Industry Service Provider of The Year by The Canadian Mortgage Awards.

For further information about Mortgage Automator, please visit: mortgageautomator.com

About Inverite Insights Inc.

Inverite Insights Inc. ("Inverite") (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V00) is a Vancouver-based, AI-driven software provider specializing in real-time financial data. With a vast database of over 20 billion financial data points from more than five million unique Canadian consumers transactions, Inverite empowers businesses to transact more effectively with consumers through innovative solutions for data enrichment, identity, risk management and compliance.

For further information about Inverite Insights, please visit: inverite.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider/Market Maker (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, nor has in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction nor approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

