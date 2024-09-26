

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Telia Company AB (0H6X.L), a provider of communication services, Thursday announced its outlook for 2025.



The company expects free cash flow to grow to about SEK 10 billion in 2025. It sees like-for-like service revenue growth of about 2 percent and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or adjusted EBITDA growth of at least 5 percent on a like-for-like basis. It also expects CAPEX, excluding fees for licenses, spectrum and right of use assets to be below SEK 14 billion.



Telia also provided its financial goals for the period 2025-'27 including like-for-like CAGR of 2 percent for service revenue; adjusted EBITDA CAGR, like for like, of 4 percent; free cash flow to grow to at least SEK 10 billion, and CAPEX, excluding fees for licenses, spectrum and right of use assets to be below SEK 14 billion.



At Telia Investor update today, the company's President and CEO Patrik Hofbauer will present its updated strategic priorities.



'Execution of the new strategic priorities has already started with the launch of our change program, announced on September 4, which is a big step towards decentralizing the complex structure that we have today. With the program, we aim to maximize the value of our network infrastructure and service offerings to increase customer satisfaction, sustain growth, increase efficiency and profitability, and improve our ability to serve our customers and the societies where we operate,' said Hofbauer.



