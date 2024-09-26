Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Insider-Alarm: Warum Insider Millionen von Aktien dieses Goldwerts kaufen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 926932 | ISIN: US8793601050 | Ticker-Symbol: TYZ
Tradegate
24.09.24
09:30 Uhr
387,20 Euro
-2,50
-0,64 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
388,70392,6014:36
388,80392,6014:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.09.2024 14:10 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Teledyne DALSA: Teledyne introduces next generation AI-powered smart camera for industrial automation and inspection

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies [NYSE:TDY] company and global leader in machine vision technology, is pleased to announce its next generation AI-powered BOA3 (https://www.teledynevisionsolutions.com/boa3/) smart camera for industrial automation and inspection.

The new BOA3 smart camera is designed to leverage the best features from previous BOA generations and combine them with new sensor and AI (Artificial Intelligence) inspection technologies developed by Teledyne. BOA3 is a highly integrated vision system in a compact, rugged smart camera format designed to meet the needs of the most complex, demanding machine vision applications.

"The new BOA3 is an exciting next step in our smart camera development," said Szymon Chawarski, Product Line Manager, Vision Systems. "Its modular and flexible architecture will allow us to offer new and powerful solutions for embedded machine vision inspections."

BOA3 offers sensor resolutions from 1.2 to 12MP, integrated or C-mount lens options, onboard I/O, and includes easy-to-use machine vision software, all in one common platform. BOA3 smart cameras deliver the flexibility and uncompromised functionality to enable quick, cost-effective embedded machine vision deployments.

BOA3 comes with iNspect (https://www.teledynedalsa.com/en/products/imaging/vision-software/inspect/), an easy-to-use, no-code inspection development software with tools for positioning, part locating, pattern matching, measuring, barcode reading, feature or defect detection, including automatic reading of characters (OCR) based on a pre-trained AI inference network. Combine the broad range of traditional vision tools with powerful AI Classification or Object Detection models created in Astrocyte (https://www.teledynedalsa.com/en/products/imaging/vision-software/astrocyte/), Teledyne DALSA's GUI-based AI Trainer software.

Camera Details and Availability

BOA3 models with 1.2, 5MP, and 12MP monochrome sensors are available immediately. Color versions are planned for release at the end of 2024. New sensor and lens options will be added to the platform in 2025.

Find out more about BOA3 smart cameras at VISION (https://www.messe-stuttgart.de/vision/en/) in Stuttgart, Germany from October 8-10 at Teledyne booth 8 B10. Please visit the BOA3 product page (https://www.teledynevisionsolutions.com/boa3/) for more information. For sales enquiries, visit our contact page (https://www.teledynedalsa.com/en/contact/contact-sales/).

Teledyne DALSA is part of the Teledyne Vision Solutions group and a leader in the design, manufacture, and deployment of digital imaging components for machine vision. Teledyne DALSA image sensors, cameras, smart cameras, frame grabbers, software, and vision solutions are used in thousands of automated inspection systems around the world and across multiple industries. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com/imaging (http://www.teledynedalsa.com/imaging).

Media Contact
Brooks Riendeau
brooks.riendeau@teledyne.com (mailto:brooks.riendeau@teledyne.com)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06fd6d5a-7e0f-48e2-ae35-cdf77c31b8a2 (https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06fd6d5a-7e0f-48e2-ae35-cdf77c31b8a2)


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.