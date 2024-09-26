Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024
Insider-Alarm: Warum Insider Millionen von Aktien dieses Goldwerts kaufen
WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Tradegate
26.09.24
16:41 Uhr
123,35 Euro
+3,70
+3,09 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
123,50123,8016:45
26.09.2024 16:38 Uhr
Yum! Brands: Pizza Hut Indonesia Is Using Greenhouses To Keep Its Vegetables Fresh

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Yum! Brands
LinkedIn

Have you ever heard of a greenhouse? Learn in the following slides how Pizza Hut Indonesia uses its dedicated greenhouse to cultivate fresh vegetables, ensuring that every dish is both fresh and delicious.

This greenhouse project is part of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, "Pizza Hut Peduli," which supports the welfare of farmers and Micro, Small Medium Enterprises.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
