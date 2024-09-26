Yum! Brands: Pizza Hut Indonesia Is Using Greenhouses To Keep Its Vegetables Fresh

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Yum! Brands
Have you ever heard of a greenhouse? Learn in the following slides how Pizza Hut Indonesia uses its dedicated greenhouse to cultivate fresh vegetables, ensuring that every dish is both fresh and delicious.
This greenhouse project is part of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, "Pizza Hut Peduli," which supports the welfare of farmers and Micro, Small Medium Enterprises.
