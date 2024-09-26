Regulatory News:

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX, FR0010291245) announced that it has made available to the public and filed with the French financial market authority (the Autorité des marchés financiers the "AMF") its interim financial report as of June 30, 2024 ("rapport financier semestriel") in French language. The report can be viewed on the Company's website: https://investors.verimatrix.com/

Financial calendar

Third-quarter 2024 revenue: October 17, 2024

About VERIMATRIX

VERIMATRIX (Euronext Paris: VMX) is contributing to making the connected world safer through its user-friendly security solutions. The Group protects content, applications and smart objects by providing intuitive, unconstrained and fully user-oriented security. The leading players in the market trust VERIMATRIX to protect their content, including premium films, sports streaming, sensitive financial and medical data, and the mobile applications essential to their business. VERIMATRIX ensures a relationship of trust that its customers count on to deliver quality content and service to millions of consumers worldwide. VERIMATRIX supports its partners, bringing them faster access to the market and helping them to develop their business, safeguard their revenue and win new customers. Find out more at www.verimatrix.com.

