Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 26-Sep-2024 / 17:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 26 September 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 26 September 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 275,000 Highest price paid per share: 125.50p Lowest price paid per share: 122.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 124.2832p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 335,577,448 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (335,577,448) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 124.2832p 275,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 7302 125.50 10:14:10 00071528820TRLO0 XLON 11606 125.50 10:14:10 00071528821TRLO0 XLON 6708 125.50 10:14:10 00071528822TRLO0 XLON 3500 125.50 10:14:10 00071528825TRLO0 XLON 2927 125.50 10:14:10 00071528826TRLO0 XLON 3479 125.00 10:14:10 00071528823TRLO0 XLON 3211 125.00 10:14:10 00071528824TRLO0 XLON 536 125.00 10:14:10 00071528827TRLO0 XLON 1700 125.00 10:14:11 00071528828TRLO0 XLON 1521 125.00 10:14:15 00071528829TRLO0 XLON 2623 125.00 10:52:23 00071529798TRLO0 XLON 6941 125.00 10:52:23 00071529799TRLO0 XLON 500 125.00 10:59:12 00071529958TRLO0 XLON 704 125.00 10:59:12 00071529959TRLO0 XLON 3590 125.00 10:59:12 00071529960TRLO0 XLON 1161 125.00 12:00:00 00071531650TRLO0 XLON 1093 125.00 12:00:00 00071531651TRLO0 XLON 3301 125.00 12:01:00 00071531725TRLO0 XLON 6083 125.00 14:41:50 00071538105TRLO0 XLON 2584 125.00 14:41:50 00071538106TRLO0 XLON 3144 125.00 14:41:50 00071538107TRLO0 XLON 851 125.00 14:41:50 00071538108TRLO0 XLON 2014 125.00 14:41:50 00071538109TRLO0 XLON 2014 125.00 14:41:50 00071538110TRLO0 XLON 1571 125.00 14:58:39 00071538855TRLO0 XLON 1897 125.00 14:58:39 00071538856TRLO0 XLON 1084 125.00 14:58:39 00071538857TRLO0 XLON 316 125.00 14:58:39 00071538858TRLO0 XLON 1319 125.00 14:58:39 00071538859TRLO0 XLON 1538 125.00 15:10:38 00071539337TRLO0 XLON 5067 125.00 15:10:38 00071539338TRLO0 XLON 1033 125.00 15:10:38 00071539339TRLO0 XLON 1192 125.00 15:10:38 00071539340TRLO0 XLON 4921 125.00 15:10:38 00071539341TRLO0 XLON 1774 124.50 11:19:47 00071530582TRLO0 XLON 3301 124.50 11:19:47 00071530583TRLO0 XLON 600 124.50 11:42:47 00071531109TRLO0 XLON 260 124.50 11:42:47 00071531110TRLO0 XLON 7653 124.50 13:01:36 00071533932TRLO0 XLON 11114 124.50 13:01:36 00071533933TRLO0 XLON 840 124.50 14:35:49 00071537831TRLO0 XLON 1097 124.50 14:35:49 00071537832TRLO0 XLON 1078 124.50 14:35:49 00071537833TRLO0 XLON 700 124.50 14:36:59 00071537926TRLO0 XLON 700 124.50 14:36:59 00071537927TRLO0 XLON 700 124.50 14:36:59 00071537928TRLO0 XLON 700 124.50 14:36:59 00071537929TRLO0 XLON 1336 124.50 14:58:39 00071538854TRLO0 XLON 6811 124.00 11:04:07 00071530150TRLO0 XLON 7069 124.00 12:36:39 00071533123TRLO0 XLON 6231 124.00 12:36:39 00071533124TRLO0 XLON 3000 124.00 12:36:39 00071533125TRLO0 XLON 3252 124.00 12:36:39 00071533126TRLO0 XLON 12214 124.00 12:36:39 00071533127TRLO0 XLON 3383 124.00 12:36:39 00071533128TRLO0 XLON 2704 124.00 12:36:39 00071533129TRLO0 XLON 671 124.00 12:36:39 00071533130TRLO0 XLON 2704 124.00 12:36:39 00071533131TRLO0 XLON 1125 124.00 12:36:39 00071533132TRLO0 XLON 1155 124.00 12:36:40 00071533140TRLO0 XLON 500 124.00 12:36:40 00071533141TRLO0 XLON 520 124.00 12:37:02 00071533162TRLO0 XLON 607 124.00 13:01:36 00071533934TRLO0 XLON 2419 124.00 13:01:36 00071533935TRLO0 XLON 607 124.00 13:01:36 00071533936TRLO0 XLON 1 124.00 13:04:19 00071534048TRLO0 XLON 3240 124.00 13:16:35 00071534452TRLO0 XLON 11898 124.00 13:16:35 00071534453TRLO0 XLON 722 124.00 15:24:47 00071539866TRLO0 XLON

