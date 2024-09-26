

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) unveiled the 'WiMi HoloAR Lens,' a cutting-edge augmented reality (AR) headset targeting the consumer market.



This innovative headset is equipped with split glasses that integrate seamlessly with dual cameras and a state-of-the-art 6 degrees of freedom (6dof) spatial localization system. Unlike conventional AR headsets with limited viewing angles of 30-55 degrees, the WiMi HoloAR Lens offers an expansive 63-degree field of vision, significantly elevating the level of visual immersion for users.



Its impressive specifications include a massive 600-inch display, a high-definition resolution of 1920x1080p, a remarkable contrast ratio of 50,000:1, and a staggering 80 million colors. The device's brightness of 1800 nits and a refresh rate of 90Hz deliver an incredibly clear and lifelike display experience. Despite its advanced capabilities, the headset is remarkably lightweight at only 78 grams, ensuring exceptional comfort for extended use during travels, home fitness, and educational purposes.



Moreover, the optical solution of the WiMi HoloAR Lens accommodates refractive error adjustments ranging from 0 to 500 degrees, catering to users with myopia and ensuring a clear viewing experience of virtual images. Furthermore, the device boasts robust expansion and upgrade potential. When paired with 6dof dual controllers, it can create interactive entertainment scenarios, offering compatibility with a wide range of full-stack Steam games. It is also anticipated to serve as a pivotal entry point for the integration of holographic AR technology in the Metaverse.



Previously WiMi's holographic XR head-mounted display, including the WiMi Hologram SoftLight, had received approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to enter the U.S. market.



