

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - QIAGEN (QGEN) announced that its QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing systems and associated assays have received CE-marking under the European Union's new In-Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation (IVDR).



This certification includes the widely-used QIAstat-Dx Analyzer, QIAstat-Dx Rise, and panels for detecting gastrointestinal and respiratory illnesses.



QIAGEN said it is on track to transition over 180 products to new IVDR regulatory framework.



QIAstat-Dx is available in two formats: The QIAstat-Dx version that brings together up to four Analytical Modules into one integrated system, and the QIAstat-Dx Rise higher-capacity version that provides comprehensive testing for up to 160 tests per day using eight Analytical Modules.



