A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.: A2Z Cust2Mate - Follow Up Order from Franprix

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2024 / A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. ("A2Z") ("Company"), (NASDAQ:AZ)($AZ)(FRA - WKN:A3CSQ), a global leader in innovative technology solutions, announced today that it received a follow-up order to deploy its new generation Cust2Mate 3.0 smart shopping carts at an additional 10 stores of Franprix in Paris, France in Q4, 2024.

This follow up order is in addition to the successful deployment of smart carts at Franprix in Paris France in August, 2024, and is pursuant to the framework agreement with IR2S. See press releases dated September 20, 2023 and August 6, 2024.

In addition to their advanced AI technology, self-scanning, and in-cart payments for a convenient "pick and go" experience, A2Z Cust2Mate's generation 3.0 smart shopping carts include several new features including a shopping list which is automatically updated as the shopper progresses and advanced retail media capabilities such as in-store location based advertising and customized advertising targeting both, on cart and historic shopping purchases, as well as the shopping list and other triggers.

Gadi Graus, CEO of A2Z Cust2mate, said: "We are proud and delighted to expand the deployment of our smart carts to additional Franprix stores; a testament to the superior shopping experience and customer satisfaction our smart carts provide to shoppers and the added value we bring to retailers."

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. creates innovative solutions for complex challenges. A2Z's flagship product is the world's first proven-in-use mobile self-checkout shopping cart. With its user-friendly smart algorithm, touch screen, and other technologies, Cust2Mate streamlines the retail shopping experience by scanning purchased products and enabling in-cart payment so that customers can simply "pick & go", and bypass long cashier checkout lines. This results in a more efficient shopping experience for customers, less unused shelf-space and manpower requirements, and advanced command and control capabilities for store managers.

Forward Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings with the on SEDAR and with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:

Gadi Graus, CEO

Gadi.g@a2zas.com

+972-3-3732328

Investor Contacts:

John Gildea, VP corporate communication

john@a2zas.com

+353-8-68238177

