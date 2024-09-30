Anzeige
Montag, 30.09.2024
Goldshore Resource (WKN A3CRU9): Der Junior-Miner, der Gold um das 14-fache übertrifft!
WKN: A1H5UL | ISIN: LU0569974404 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AA
Tradegate
30.09.24
09:04 Uhr
28,600 Euro
+1,560
+5,77 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Mid 60
BEL Mid
30.09.2024 07:31 Uhr
Aperam S.A.: Aperam update on Q3 2024 market & financial trends

DJ Aperam update on Q3 2024 market & financial trends 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Aperam update on Q3 2024 market & financial trends 
30-Sep-2024 / 06:59 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Aperam update on Q3 2024 market & financial trends 
 
Luxembourg, September 30, 2024 (07:00 CET) - In preparation of the upcoming quarterly results release scheduled for 
Friday, 8 November 2024, we would like to remind market participants of the standing guidance, earnings drivers and 
events that should be considered. 
The Q3 outlook, as specified in the Q2 presentation, the management podcast and during the conference call was: 
   -- Q3 group adjusted. EBITDA slightly higher than Q2-24 (EUR86m). This was based on stable volumes in a 
  seasonally softer quarter balanced by the improvement in the Brazil hot rolling mill, the segment trends stated in 
  the table below and stable commodity prices resulting in a slightly less positive inventory valuation qoq. 
   -- This compares to the Aperam compiled Q3 adjusted EBITDA consensus at EUR93m (average) currently. The 
  consensus is updated & published at https://www.aperam.com/investors/news-contacts/results/ 
 
Recycling &   Normalised annual EBITDA of EUR80-85m. We projected Q3 with a slightly lower result qoq (Q2 adj. 
Renewables    EBITDA: EUR20m) as scrap volumes incur seasonal low in an already low market while BioEnergia is stable 
Stainless & 
Electrical    For Q3 we projected a lower adj. EBITDA qoq due to the seasonal summer slowdown in volumes. 
Europe 
Stainless &   Q3 adj EBITDA is expected at a higher level qoq due to seasonally slightly higher volumes and the 
Electrical    absence of the hot rolling mill related costs 
Brazil 
Alloys &     We expected a lower adj EBITDA qoq mainly due to seasonal summer maintenance. The EUR80m guidance for 
Specialties   2024 remains valid 
Services &    We expected a lower adj EBITDA qoq in Q3 due to the seasonal summer slowdown in volumes 
Solutions 
Others &     A high single digit negative EBITDA should normally be expected. 
Eliminations   We expect Q3 to be broadly consistent with this 
         NWC: For Q3 we projected an increase in net working capital mainly due to a technicality as purchasing 
         and payables drop in the summer quarter. Guidance for the year for NWC release is unchanged 
Cash Flow & Net 
Fin. Debt    Capex EUR150m for 2024 of which EUR103m were spent during H1. 
         Q3 net debt: Higher due to the higher net working capital.

Please note that forward guidance for adjusted EBITDA, cash flow and net debt is always provided on a stable commodity price assumption. 

Commodity prices & FX 
                               JUN 24 JUL 24 AUG 24 SEP 24* 
Nickel LME                       USD/t 17,572 16,325 16,270 16,097 
Ferrochrome                       USD/t 3,175 3,263 3,241 3,153 
Stainless Scrap                     USD/t 1,527 1,534 1,511 1,311 
Stainless CR 2mm 304                  USD/t 3,191 3,119 3,025 3,047 
USD/EUR                         x   1.08  1.09  1.10  1.11 
USD/BRL 
Source: Bloomberg, Fastmarkets   *up to 29. September x   5.40  5.54  5.55  5.54 
 
Other items 
Volume      In a normal market, Q3 is the weakest quarter, but the performance improvement in the refurbished 
seasonality   Brazil hot rolling mill will compensate the seasonal effect 
Leadership    On track to realise the target gains of EUR75m in 2024. 
Journey Phase 5 
Commodity prices We projected a positive but slightly lower inventory valuation effect qoq for Q3. While some raw 
& inventory   material prices have softened since then we do not expect this to impact the adj. EBITDA guidance 
valuation 
Distributor   A small increase has been recorded from the all time low but tonnage remains significantly below 
Inventor:    normal 
         The pre-summer price volume improvement has been maintained during the vacation period without 
Current trading significant changes in either direction. Assuming stable raw material price this points to an unusual 
         seasonality with a higher H2 adj. EBITDA versus H1. It needs to be seen if the recent deterioration of 
         the manufacturing PMI will have any effect in Q4.

Forward Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking information and statements about Aperam SA and its subsidiaries. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "target" or similar expressions. Although Aperam's management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of Aperam's securities are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Aperam, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in Aperam's filings with the Luxembourg Stock Market Authority for the Financial Markets (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier). The information is valid only at the time of release and Aperam does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements on the basis of new information, future events, subject to applicable regulation.

Contact

Company Secretary / Delphine Féraud Valendru: aperam.corporate@aperam.com

Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: IR@aperam.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1997871 30-Sep-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1997871&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2024 00:59 ET (04:59 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
