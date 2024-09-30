Anzeige
WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054
Tradegate
27.09.24
10:14 Uhr
28,400 Euro
-0,380
-1,32 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KALMAR OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALMAR OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,72029,06009:34
28,84028,94009:34
30.09.2024 09:11 Uhr
Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar and Super Terminais conclude second large equipment order within a year for Manaus container terminal

KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 30 SEPTEMBER 2024 AT 10:00 AM (EEST)


Kalmar and Super Terminais conclude second large equipment order within a year for Manaus container terminal

Kalmar has signed an agreement with Super Terminais Comércio e Indústria LTDAand two Kalmar empty container handlers. All machines will have the Kalmar Insightperformance management tool integrated. The order was booked in Kalmar's Q3 2024 order intake, and delivery is scheduled for Q2 and Q3 2025.

Super Terminais aims to be the most efficient private terminal in the Manaus Industrial Complex. The company is part of a group with more than 30 years of experience in the transport and logistics market. The new machines will join Super Terminais' extensive fleet of Kalmar equipment, which includes reachstackers, top loaders, terminal tractors and rubber-tyred gantry cranes. In December 2023, Kalmar and Super Terminais signed an agreement for the supply of four Kalmar reachstackers, two Kalmar empty container handlers and eight Kalmar Essential terminal tractors.

Marcello Di Gregorio, Managing Director, Super Terminais: "We appreciate Kalmar equipment for its reliability and fuel efficiency. The new equipment will play a key role in our continuing expansion plans as we seek to address increasing customer demand. Maintaining productivity and quality of service at all times is essential for us, and we are confident that our ongoing collaboration with Kalmar will help us to succeed in this regard."

Alexandre Esse, Sales Manager, Ports & Terminals, Kalmar Americas: "Super Terminais is a key customer and long-term partner in the Americas region. We are delighted that they have once again chosen Kalmar to help them maintain their position as a market-leading container terminal in the region."

Further information for the press:

Alexandre Esse, Sales Manager, Ports & Terminals, Kalmar Americas, tel. +5513992100227, alexandre.esse@kalmarglobal.com

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing and Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

Kalmar

Attachments

  • Super Terminais (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/33895ef0-9f77-4d65-89db-3e21efb77e96)
  • Super Terminais (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b38f8d58-63a7-40a1-b3bf-64655bb39c02)
  • Kalmar and Super Terminais conclude second large equipment order within a year for Manaus container terminal (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b2e04c8f-9932-4aba-bb41-a12e8a10818a)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
