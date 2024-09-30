Shell Recharge Enlists Curiosity Stream to Bring Smart Entertainment to the E-Mobility Experience

Shell Recharge and Curiosity (Nasdaq: CURI), the global factual entertainment media company, are teaming up to help drivers stay engaged, educated, and entertained while they 'charge smart.'

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240930594082/en/

Shell Recharge Enlists Curiosity Stream to Bring Smart Entertainment to the E-Mobility Experience. (Photo: Business Wire)

The campaign kicks off from October 1st to November 24th, 2024, in the Netherlands. Shell Recharge is giving its app users in The Netherlands free access to Curiosity Stream. Courtesy of Shell, Recharge app users will have immediate access to Curiosity Stream's deep library of films and series exploring science, nature, history, technology, and more. Consumers can log in to watch thousands of shows making the EV experience even more enjoyable.

"Shell Recharge empowers people to 'charge smart,' and we love the opportunity to reach forward-thinking consumers who are ready to charge up their curiosity and knowledge at the same time," said Tom Pope, Curiosity's Vice President of Advertising and Sponsorships. "Curiosity offers brands like Shell Recharge a suite of options and flexibility when it comes to partnerships and ad solutions that drive results while giving added value to consumers."

Using the Shell Recharge app, drivers can find, access, and pay at more than 500 public charging points across the Netherlands. Using the navigator features, drivers can simply locate stations, filter the type of charger, connector type, and power. But the experience doesn't end there. On the Recharge app, drivers can find complimentary access to Curiosity Stream to dive in and stream smart while they charge smart.

Curiosity is committed to providing the highest quality factual programming across the globe. Exploring space, science, history, nature, travel, technology and more films and series on the flagship streamer Curiosity Stream include the relaunch of the iconic, ground-breaking series Connections with James Burke now for a modern age with all new episodes, The Real Wild West, featuring Grammy Award-winning host Dom Flemons, and Beyond The Spotlight, featuring YouTube sensation MrBeast and executive produced by Academy Award-winner Leonardo DiCaprio.

About Curiosity Inc.

Curiosity Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows, and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With millions of subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; Curiosity University, featuring talks from the best professors at the world's most renowned universities as well as courses, short and long-form videos, and podcasts; Curiosity Now, a free, ad-supported channel; Curiosity Audio Network, with original content and podcasts; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI). For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

About Shell Recharge

Shell is one of the world's largest mobility retailers with more than 46,000 Shell-branded mobility locations in more than 80 markets. With Shell Recharge being present in more than 29 countries, we are also one of the largest EV charging companies globally in terms of country reach. Every day, around 32 million customers visit our mobility locations for an evolving range of quality fuels, including electric vehicle charging, and convenience and non-fuel products and services. Shell currently has around 56,000 public charge points at Shell forecourts, on-street locations, mobility hubs and destinations like supermarkets, which it expects to increase to 200,000 by 2030. For more information, visit Shell Recharge.

