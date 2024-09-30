Toronto, Ontario and Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2024) - The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY) (OTCQB: TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") announces that its first production run of Beckett's hemp-derived Delta-9 THC-infused ("HD9") versions of its classic Beckett's Tonics® has been purchased by Total Wine & More for sale at its nearly 80 retail locations in Texas and Florida. All four of Beckett's ready-to-drink (RTD) non-alcoholic naturally flavoured cocktail SKUs in 12 fl oz / 355 mL can format, including Stone Daisy® Lime Margarita, Flying Mule® Moscow Mule, Juniper Fly® Gin & Tonic, and Mystic Dove® Paloma, will be available for purchase at Total Wine & More locations in these states.

The Company is now in a position to immediately follow-up with further and potentially larger production runs of HD9 products to be sold at Total Wine & More locations in other key states where HD9 beverages are currently legal and available for sale to other retailers through the Company's distribution partners Emergent Beverage and MexCor.

"We are extremely excited by the success of this initial production run of HD9 cocktails in our tried, tested and proven flavour profiles, and we can't wait for even more people to try our drinks," said CEO, Larry Weintraub. "We greatly appreciate our partners at Total Wine & More who have been incredibly supportive of the non-infused non-alcoholic versions of our Beckett's Tonics® and Beckett's '27® beverages for quite some time."

The sale of HD9 cocktails, through the Company's Beckett's Non-Alcoholic brand, marks a return to Tinley's roots as an innovator in the alternative adult beverage sector as the Company capitalizes on the rapidly growing HD9 cocktail industry. Each of Beckett's HD9 beverages contain less than 0.3% hemp derived Delta-9 THC by dry weight, per US federal regulations, and are compliant as formulated, packaged and labelled, with the regulations of several states.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements and information that are not historical facts but instead include financial projections and estimates, statements regarding plans, goals, objectives and intentions, statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to its future business and operations, management's expectations regarding growth and phrases containing words such as "ongoing", "estimates", "intends", "expects", "anticipates", or the negative thereof or any other variations thereon or comparable terminology referring to future events or results, or that events or conditions "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved, or comparable terminology referring to future events or results. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, the timing of production of the Company's new HD9 products, political risks, changes and uncertainties relating to relevant federal and state legislation and regulations, the availability, and costs, of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in input costs, and changes in consumer tastes and preferences. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law. Products, formulations, and timelines outlined herein are subject to change at any time.

