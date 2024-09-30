Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 30.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Aktuelle News: Größter Player im Valley der 1.000%-er!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
30.09.24
12:37 Uhr
7,850 Euro
-0,200
-2,48 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,3007,50015:30
7,4007,50015:31
PR Newswire
30.09.2024 14:42 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Response to Rule 2.8 announcement from REA

Rightmove Plc - Response to Rule 2.8 announcement from REA

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 30

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

30 September 2024

Response to Rule 2.8 announcement from REA

The Board of Rightmove plc ("Rightmove" or the "Company") notes the announcement from REA Group Ltd ("REA") confirming that it does not intend to make a firm offer for Rightmove. As a result, REA is bound by the restrictions set out in Rule 2.8 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers.

Through this process, the Board concluded that REA's proposals were unattractive and materially undervalued Rightmove, and as such could not be recommended to shareholders.

The Board is confident in Rightmove's prospects as the UK's No. 1 property platform:

- Rightmove's business model has proven itself able to deliver strong outcomes in all operating environments

- A clear strategy in place to deliver long term and profitable growth

- Well positioned to drive innovation and digitisation through the entire property transaction chain, powered by unrivalled market data and insights

- Together with the Core1 business, Strategic Growth Areas2 will deliver a higher-growth, more diversified business, and an even stronger platform

- The Board is confident that Rightmove's experienced and high-quality management team will continue to successfully drive the Group to create significant value for shareholders

Andrew Fisher, Chair, commented: "The Board of Rightmove is grateful to all of its shareholders who have engaged and shared views through this process. Rightmove is an amazing business with a very strong team and a clear strategy. We are confident that we will deliver significant future value for shareholders."

Enquiries:

Rightmove

Investor Relations

Investor.Relations@rightmove.co.uk

Sodali & Co (Financial Communications)

Elly Williamson

Rob Greening

Jane Glover

+44 207 250 1446 / rightmove@sodali.com

Notes:

1. Estate Agency and New Homes

2. Commercial Property, Rental Services and Mortgages

About Rightmove

  • Rightmove has the UK's largest selection of properties for sale and to rent, adds more listings than anyone else, and over 80% of all time spent on property portals is on Rightmove.
  • Rightmove's vision is to give everyone the belief that they can make their move by giving people the best place to turn and return to for access to tools and expertise to make it happen.
  • People can search Rightmove for residential resale, new homes, rentals, commercial property and overseas properties and use tools and information including getting a Mortgage in Principle, checking local sold prices, property valuations, market trends, maps and schools.
  • Customers include the following key groups: estate agents, lettings agents, new homes developers, rental operators, commercial property operators and overseas property agents.
  • Using the UK's largest housing datasets, we issue a number of regular reports to track housing market indicators: our monthly House Price Index (established 2002), our quarterly Rental Trends Tracker (established 2015), and a weekly Mortgage Rates Tracker (established 2023). Historical data is available on request.
  • Founded in 2000, Rightmove listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2006 and is a member of the FTSE 100 index.


© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.