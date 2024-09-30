Rightmove Plc - Response to Rule 2.8 announcement from REA

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 30

30 September 2024

Response to Rule 2.8 announcement from REA

The Board of Rightmove plc ("Rightmove" or the "Company") notes the announcement from REA Group Ltd ("REA") confirming that it does not intend to make a firm offer for Rightmove. As a result, REA is bound by the restrictions set out in Rule 2.8 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers.

Through this process, the Board concluded that REA's proposals were unattractive and materially undervalued Rightmove, and as such could not be recommended to shareholders.

The Board is confident in Rightmove's prospects as the UK's No. 1 property platform:

- Rightmove's business model has proven itself able to deliver strong outcomes in all operating environments

- A clear strategy in place to deliver long term and profitable growth

- Well positioned to drive innovation and digitisation through the entire property transaction chain, powered by unrivalled market data and insights

- Together with the Core1 business, Strategic Growth Areas2 will deliver a higher-growth, more diversified business, and an even stronger platform

- The Board is confident that Rightmove's experienced and high-quality management team will continue to successfully drive the Group to create significant value for shareholders

Andrew Fisher, Chair, commented: "The Board of Rightmove is grateful to all of its shareholders who have engaged and shared views through this process. Rightmove is an amazing business with a very strong team and a clear strategy. We are confident that we will deliver significant future value for shareholders."

Enquiries:

Rightmove Investor Relations Investor.Relations@rightmove.co.uk Sodali & Co (Financial Communications) Elly Williamson Rob Greening Jane Glover +44 207 250 1446 / rightmove@sodali.com

Notes:

1. Estate Agency and New Homes

2. Commercial Property, Rental Services and Mortgages

About Rightmove