WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Awarded New Federal Contract for MobileAnchor Derived Digital Identity & Access Management Credentials

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the innovative enterprise cyber security and mobile technology provider, announced it has been awarded a new one-year agreement for MobileAnchor Derived Digital Credentials for a Federal Civilian Agency. WidePoint will provide identity and access management services and support through its recently developed proprietary MobileAnchor Derived Digital Credential.

Jin Kang, WidePoint's Chief Executive Officer, stated: "WidePoint is proud to be awarded this contract for a Federal Civilian Agency, a new client for WidePoint. This award recognizes WidePoint's MobileAnchor as the Derived Digital Credential that provides the highest level of security for mobile digital credentials. It also speaks to the fact that MobileAnchor has applicability within the entire Federal market space."

Jason Holloway, WidePoint's Chief Revenue Officer, added: "This allows users to access secure resources using their mobile device, even when a PIV card is not practical. The positive response to MobileAnchor is resounding. This award is another illustration that technology experts see the value of MobileAnchor and its unique benefits of providing the most secure level of Identity & Access Management."

The unique benefits of WidePoint's MobileAnchor Derived Digital Credentials include:

1. Enhanced Security:

Direct Integration: WidePoint's MobileAnchor generates a digital credential directly on the device, can leverage device-specific security features, such as hardware-based secure elements (e.g., TPM or SE) and biometric authentication, ensuring high levels of security.

Reduced Attack Surface: WidePoint's MobileAnchor direct integration can minimize potential vulnerabilities associated with additional layers or intermediaries.

2. User Convenience:

Seamless Access: Users can directly access applications and services without needing to navigate through an additional Mobile Device Management (MDM) interface or container, streamlining the user experience.

Integrated MFA: WidePoint's MobileAnchor can be combined with device biometrics (fingerprint, face recognition) for seamless multi-factor authentication (MFA).

3. Simplified Deployment:

Less Overhead: Deploying and managing WidePoint's MobileAnchor Derived Credentials directly on the device can be more straightforward compared to managing credentials within an MDM container, reducing administrative overhead.

4. Flexibility and Compatibility:

Native Support: WidePoint's MobileAnchor can be supported natively by many modern operating systems and applications, ensuring better integration and compatibility.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity & Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.

