Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions: Simon Hegele becomes part of the Nippon Express Group (NX Group)

Nippon Express Holdings acquires 100% of the shares in the Simon Hegele Group





Simon Hegele keeps its existing operational structure; management stays on board





Both companies aiming to expand global End to End logistics solutions

KARLSRUHE, Germany, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Simon Hegele Group announces changes to its shareholder structure as part of its strategic development. The shareholders of SH Holdco GmbH, the parent company of the Simon Hegele Group, have signed an agreement to sell 100% of their shares to Nippon Express Holdings, the listed Japanese parent company of the NX Group.

With almost 2,800 employees, the Simon Hegele Group operates more than 50 locations worldwide and has increased its turnover from EUR 200 million to over EUR 300 million in the last five years.

"For some time now, we have been looking intensively at various options for the sustainable future of our business and our Group and have been given a largely free hand by our majority shareholders," says Stefan Ulrich, CEO of the Simon Hegele Group.

"It was clear to us that we wanted to find a strategic partner that was a good fit for us, with a complementary service portfolio and a strong international presence, who appreciates our independence and agility and at the same time is passionate about working with us to further develop tailor-made solutions for our internationally active customers on a global level - we are certain that we have now found the ideal partner in NX Group!"

"Together, we will be able to realize considerable synergies, particularly with regard to our global presence, our broad service portfolio, our technical expertise and regional know-how."

"NX Group customers will benefit from our distinctive location structure in Germany and our wide-ranging service portfolio, while together with the NX Group we will be able to offer all of our customers comprehensive end-to-end transportation solutions on a global level. Together, we will pay particular attention to the path we have already taken in recent years towards the continued international expansion of our healthcare division; in Asia in particular, the NX Group has local market access and Simon Hegele Group has unique technical expertise and experience."

"We have also agreed with NX Group that the Simon Hegele organization will be maintained, and that the active management will remain on board. This continuity creates trust among all parties involved and, as a representative of my management colleagues, I can say that the upcoming new partnership offers us completely new opportunities for business development and we and our employees are looking forward to the upcoming collaboration with NX Group," says Ulrich.

The agreement was signed on 30 September 2024 and, subject to the usual regulatory (primarily antitrust) approvals, is expected to come into force in three to five months together with the subsequent closing.

Simon Hegele was advised on the transaction by Lincoln International (M&A), Latham & Watkins (legal, tax), Seitz (legal), Deloitte (accounting).

About the NX Group

The NX Group is a Japan -based global logistics provider with a strong global network spanning more than 50 countries. The company offers air freight, ocean freight, heavy lift transportation, warehousing and distribution handling, logistics design, IT services, truck charter services and relocation services. For more information, please visit www.nipponexpress-holdings.com.

About Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions (Americas, Asia Pacific, Latin America)

As an innovative logistics service provider, Simon Hegele Healthcare Solutions develops highly specialized full-service solutions for the healthcare industry with corporate offices in the USA, Mexico, Brazil, Australia and Singapore and the subsidiary GMED Healthcare Solutions, headquartered in Chicago. Through our mission, We Make Healthcare Work, we are committed to making a significant impact on the healthcare system in our communities through installation and servicing of modern technology in hospitals and clinics. As part of the Simon Hegele Group of Companies, the Healthcare Division performs its services in more than 30 locations worldwide, optimizing the supply chain processes of healthcare customers. Further information can be found on LinkedIn or on www.simonhegele-healthcare.com.

About the Simon Hegele Group

The Simon Hegele Group is one of the most innovative service providers along complex supply chain processes. The principles of "more than just logistics" and "we make healthcare work" have been the driving force for the further development of the group and its services for many years. Simon Hegele offers customers from the healthcare, pharmaceutical, industry and retail sectors at over 50 locations worldwide highly specialized value-added services tailored to the respective customer processes and supports them in focusing on their respective core competencies.

