Regulatory News:

Arkema (ISIN code: FR0010313833, Ticker: AKE) announces the appointment of NATIXIS ODDO BHF to implement a liquidity and market surveillance contract for its ordinary shares, starting on 1st October 2024, for a period of one year tacitly renewable.

This contract was established within the framework of the regulations in force, and in particular the decision of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) n°2021-01 of 22 June 2021. It complies with the charter of deontology of the Association française des marchés financiers (AMAFI).

This contract aims to foster the liquidity of transactions and the regularity of quotations of Arkema shares on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

The resources allocated to its implementation amount to fifteen million euros (€15,000,000).

The execution of the contract may be suspended:

in the cases provided for in article 5 of chapter II of the AMF decision n°2021-01 of 22 June 2021;

if the share price quotation is outside of the thresholds authorized by the Company's general meeting;

or upon Arkema's request, under its responsibility.

Moreover, the contract may be terminated at any time and without prior notice by Arkema, or by NATIXIS ODDO BHF subject to thirty (30) calendar days' notice.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions accounting for some 92% of Group sales in 2023, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around €9.5 billion in 2023, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,100 employees worldwide.

Follow us on:

Twitter.com/Arkema_group

Linkedin.com/company/arkema

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240930173335/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations contacts:

Béatrice Zilm, +33 (0)1 49 00 75 58, beatrice.zilm@arkema.com

Colombe Boiteux, +33 (0)1 49 00 72 07, colombe.boiteux@arkema.com

Alexis Noël, +33 (0)1 49 00 74 37, alexis.noel@arkema.com

Media Contact

Anne Plaisance, +33 (0)6 81 87 48 77, anne.plaisance@arkema.com