In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 07 April to 11 April 2025

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 4/7/2025 FR0010313833 7000 60,0984 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 4/8/2025 FR0010313833 5000 62,5735 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 4/9/2025 FR0010313833 7000 59,8747 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 4/10/2025 FR0010313833 3000 63,4988 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 4/11/2025 FR0010313833 7000 60,0093 XPAR TOTAL 29.000 60,8014

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/

