In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 14 April to 17 April 2025
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|Financial instrument identifier code
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
4/14/2025
FR0010313833
4000
61,5212
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
4/15/2025
FR0010313833
2500
62,4286
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
4/16/2025
FR0010313833
3000
61,4352
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
4/17/2025
FR0010313833
2500
61,1008
XPAR
TOTAL
12.000
61,6012
