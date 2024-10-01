Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar continues its strategy execution and changes the composition of its Leadership Team

KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 1 OCTOBER 2024 AT 10:00 AM (EEST)



Kalmar continues its strategy execution and changes the composition of its Leadership Team



Kalmar continues to advance the execution of its strategy launched in May 2024. In line with previous communication and as part of the steps towards sustainable and profitable growth Kalmar plans to review its current operating model to strengthen operational excellence. The composition of the Kalmar Leadership Team will also change in conjunction.

As part of the planning, changes will be made to the current Kalmar Leadership Team. François Guetat, SVP Integrated Supply Chain and Marika Väkiparta, SVP, Transformation will no longer be part of the leadership team 1 October 2024 onwards and their respective functions are planned to be merged into the other functions.

As of 1 October 2024, the composition of the Leadership Team of Kalmar will be:

Sami Niiranen, President and CEO

Sakari Ahdekivi, Chief Financial Officer

Ulla Bono, SVP, General Counsel

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications

Mathias Höglund, SVP, Human Resources

Tommi Pettersson, SVP, Strategy, Sustainability & Technology

Alf-Gunnar Karlgren, President, Counter Balanced

Thor Brenden, President, Terminal Tractors

Arto Keskinen, President, Horizontal Transportation

Shushu Zhang, President, Bromma

Thomas Malmborg, President, Services.

Planning of the improved operating model begins

Planning of the new improved operating model will begin immediately, building on Kalmar's current strengths. Faster decision-making, supply chain and process optimisation together with clear end-to-end responsibilities are expected to bring efficiencies, reduce complexity and enhance competitiveness as well as quality. This will allow Kalmar to invest in sustainable innovations and take better use of growth opportunities. The target is to have the planning completed during 2024.

The planned new operating model and continuous improvement measures are part of the previously communicated driving excellence initiative of 50 million euros gross efficiency improvements and are in line with the aim of reaching the 15 percent comparable operating profit margin target by 2028.

"Kalmar is the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. After a successful listing, it is time to speed up our transformation journey to become a more service driven company. We want to continuously improve our operational excellence, while at the same time ensuring our business performance. I'm confident that the planned changes to our operating model will deliver an even better and more sustainable offering to our customers and drive long-term value creation for Kalmar's shareholders. I also want to express my warmest thanks to François and Marika for their contributions and commitment to Kalmar in the past years, during which important milestones have been achieved, and wish them success in their new endeavours", says Sami Niiranen, President and CEO of Kalmar.





