Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2024) - Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) ("Cybeats' or the "Company"), a global leader in software supply chain security, is pleased to announce a commercial reseller agreement with Capyx, a leading provider of IT services based in Belgium.

Capyx will act as a value-added reseller, offering Cybeats' SBOM Studio and end-to-end vulnerability management services to both software product producers and consumers across Belgium and Luxembourg. This partnership will help organizations in these regions meet the stringent compliance requirements of European regulations such as NIS2[1], the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA)[2], and the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA)[3], with a focus on securing software supply chains.

Capyx will operate within the EU region, ensuring that all data remains compliant with regional data residency requirements. "Partnering with Capyx strengthens our ability to provide advanced SBOM solutions and enhance security for our clients while meeting evolving European regulatory demands," said Dmitry Raidman, CTO, Cybeats.

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and in celebration of this, Cybeats and Capyx will host the Cybeats x Capyx: SBOM Summit, Belgium 2024.[4] This exclusive summit will provide cybersecurity leaders with critical insights into software supply chain security, SBOM management, and compliance with the latest European regulations, including NIS2, CRA, DORA, and the ETSI EN 303 645 standard for IoT security. The event will feature hands-on workshops, networking opportunities, and expert guidance on addressing these pressing challenges.

"Partnering with Cybeats is our next step in bringing solutions to enhance cybersecurity and protect our clients' critical assets," said Kurt Callewaert, Business Line Director of Cybersecurity, Capyx. "Together, we aim to innovate and strengthen our defenses against evolving threats in the digital landscape."

Blackberry research finds that companies are increasingly requesting SBOMs as proof of cybersecurity compliance, with 41% of companies demanding these inventories[5], highlighting the heightened focus on SBOM as a key tool for reducing security risks and ensuring compliance across software supply chains.

Cybeats recently launched 'SBOM Consumer', a new product that expands market opportunities by offering organizations of all sizes a streamlined way to collect, analyze, and manage SBOMs. The product improves security practices, particularly benefiting sectors like healthcare and utilities that heavily rely on third-party software.[6]

SBOM Studio enables organizations to manage third-party software risks and respond swiftly to software supply chain attacks. With the growing impact of regulations like the EU CRA[7], which can impose fines of up to €15 million[8] or 2.5% of an organization's gross sales for non-compliance, the need for software transparency and security is paramount.

About SBOM Studio

As the industry's first and leading SBOM manager, SBOM Studio identifies software supply chain risks in real time, tracks and manages software vulnerabilities, and helps ensure compliance with Executive Order 14028. In the past year alone, more than 75% of software supply chains were exposed to cyberattacks- and 40% of organizations took a month or longer to recover.[9] With the key benefits of vulnerability monitoring, automated risk analysis, and regulatory compliance, SBOM Studio helps its clients achieve improved cybersecurity outcomes, and serves a broad range of users in the software supply chain.[10] Learn more here about how Cybeats can help you to manage risk and meet evolving cyber regulatory requirements.

About Cybeats

Cybeats is a cybersecurity company providing Software Bill of Material (SBOM) management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Our platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency and increase revenue. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com.

About Capyx

Capyx is your partner in seamless IT modernization, empowering your business to thrive in a rapidly changing landscape. Fortify your future with cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions and unlock new potential through AI and data-driven insights. We don't just upgrade technology; we revolutionize possibilities, helping you transform, protect, and innovate with our expertise.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

