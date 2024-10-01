Bambuser AB: Zara Launches 'ZaraStreaming' with Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber, Powered by Bambuser

A CORUÑA, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / Zara has officially launched Zara Streaming, a groundbreaking video shopping platform powered by Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL). The debut event, starring legendary supermodel Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber, offered an interactive experience where viewers could shop Zara's latest collection in real-time.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker David Lowery and styled by fashion icon Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, Zara Streaming blended high fashion with seamless shopping. Viewers were able to instantly purchase pieces as they watched the mother-daughter duo bring the collection to life, offering personal styling tips that made the experience more engaging and relatable.

Now available on-demand on Zara's website, Zara Streaming extends beyond a one-time event, allowing customers to revisit the show and shop the collection at their convenience.

"With ZaraStreaming, we're seeing an exciting shift in how brands like Zara engage their audiences," said Mary, CEO of Bambuser. "This platform merges storytelling and e-commerce in a way that makes shopping feel both immersive and effortless. It's a new way for customers to connect with the brand and shop on their own terms."

Zara Streaming signals a new chapter in the evolution of retail, where shopping and entertainment are fully integrated, providing a richer, more dynamic experience for customers.

About Zara

Zara is part of the Inditex Group, a global fashion company, together with Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho and Zara Home. With a business model focused on ongoing innovation and customer service, Inditex operates an integrated platform of physical and online stores in more than 200 markets and is committed to achieving climate neutrality in 2040.

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading video commerce company with the largest customer base in its industry. More than 250 brands from 40+ countries leverage Bambuser's best-in-class solutions.

Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Turku, and with a passionate team speaking more than 30 languages. Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology.

