Bactiguard Holding AB: Zimmer Biomet terminates agreement for multiple orthopedic product segments - trauma agreement remains in effect

Zimmer Biomet has informed Bactiguard that they terminate the license agreement signed in 2022 covering multiple orthopedic product segments. The reason stated is the more complex and lengthier path with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) than initially expected by Zimmer Biomet.

There will be no negative financial impact for Bactiguard for 2024 related to this termination. Bactiguard is in dialogue with the team at Zimmer Biomet to evaluate further details and the impact of the termination and will revert with more information once available.

The partnership with Zimmer Biomet within the trauma product segment, related to the agreement signed in 2019, remains in effect.

This information is information that Bactiguard Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, 2024-10-02 at 10:40 CET.

About Bactiguard

Bactiguard is a global MedTech company developing safe and biocompatible technology to prevent medical device related infections. The company's unique technology is based on an ultra-thin noble metal coating that prevents bacterial adhesion and biofilm formation on medical devices. Bactiguard's infection prevention technology and solutions decrease patient suffering, save lives, and unburden healthcare resources while also fighting against antimicrobial resistance, one of the most serious threats to global health and modern medicine.

Bactiguard operates through license partnerships with leading global MedTech companies that apply the technology to their medical devices and sell them under their own brand or co-branded with Bactiguard. The company also has a portfolio of wound management products.

Bactiguard is headquartered in Stockholm and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

