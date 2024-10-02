M2i Global Inc: M2i Global, Inc. and NXT TEC. Ltd. Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Global Construction and Critical Mineral Supply Chains

M2i Global, Inc. ("M2i," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (OTCQB:MTWO), a company specializing in the development and execution of a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Perth-based NXT TEC. Ltd. This partnership aims to revolutionize construction and enhance the sustainability and security of critical mineral supply chains.

M2i's ecosystem provides partners with access to turnkey solutions, facilitating expanded business opportunities, securing offtake agreements, influencing strategic government policy, engaging with aligned NGOs, and trusted laboratories.

Through this partnership, M2i, NXT TEC. Ltd., and Not For Sale, M2i's exclusive human rights NGO partner, will work together to ensure positive social and labor impacts in the minerals and metals extraction space. By fostering ethical labor practices, the partnership will address the needs of local communities and contribute to a more sustainable future.

NXT TEC. Ltd., a leading provider of innovative building technologies, is dedicated to developing and delivering large-scale, high-quality, and sustainable building solutions. With their proprietary NXT Building System, a suite of 11 integrated technologies, NXT accelerates construction processes, reducing build times and environmental impact, while maintaining exceptional quality. This partnership will not only streamline construction efforts but also enhance the responsible extraction and processing of essential minerals for sustainable development.

Major General (Ret) Alberto Rosende, Chief Executive Officer of M2i, commented: "Our partnership with NXT TEC. Ltd. is a reflection of M2i's commitment to driving innovation and sustainability across industries. By combining NXT's pioneering building technologies with our expertise in critical mineral supply chains, we are poised to reshape both construction and resource extraction in a way that prioritizes ethics and efficiency. Together with Not For Sale, we are ensuring that the communities we engage with are positively impacted."

Natasha Di Ciano, Chairman and Managing Director of NXT TEC. Ltd., added: "Partnering with M2i allows us to expand the reach of our advanced building solutions and integrate them into a broader vision of sustainability. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our long-term vision of creating environmentally friendly, socially responsible, and economically viable projects. We look forward to working together to transform industries and uplift communities."

This partnership reinforces M2i's goal to create a resilient, ethical supply chain that addresses the global shortage of essential minerals and metals, while NXT's technologies will play a pivotal role in advancing sustainable building practices worldwide.

About M2i Global, Inc. (OTCQB: MTWO): M2i Global, Inc., through its subsidiary U.S. Minerals and Metals Corp., provides engineering, research, and services that integrate people, technology, and solutions from across sectors to ensure access to critical minerals and metals for national defense and economic security. The Company aims to establish a Strategic Mineral Reserve in partnership with the U.S. Federal Government, creating a resilient supply chain that addresses the global shortage of essential minerals and metals.

For more information, please visit www.m2i.global

About NXT TEC. Ltd.: NXT TEC. Ltd.: is a leader in construction technology, revolutionizing the building process with their innovative NXT® Building System. By integrating sustainable, high-quality technologies, NXT enables faster and greener construction solutions for large-scale projects around the globe.

About Not For Sale: s a global NGO dedicated to ending forced labor and extreme environmental degradation. Working in collaboration with local communities and innovative businesses, Not For Sale helps craft new futures for at-risk people through social enterprises, community empowerment, and sustainable development.

For more information, please visit www.m2i.global, www.nxt-tec.com, and www.notforsalecampaign.org

