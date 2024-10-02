

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Casino Guichard Perrachon SA (0HB1.L, CGUIY.PK), Wednesday announced the completion of two waves of store disposals, following which the company plans to refocus on its convenience brands.



On October 1, the company announced the completion of acquisition of Codim 2 by Rocca Group.



Earlier, Casino Group sold its 51 percent stake in 60 stores to Groupement les Mousquetaires on 30 September.



Meanwhile, the group is currently pursuing its efforts to find solutions for the close to 20 stores and 4 logistics platforms that have no buyer to date.



