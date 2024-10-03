Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Goldshore legt um 425 % zu: Diese winzige Goldaktie übertrifft Barrick um 400 %!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E2CS | ISIN: FR001400M1R1 | Ticker-Symbol: G8C0
Frankfurt
02.10.24
21:50 Uhr
3,350 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GECI INTERNATIONAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GECI INTERNATIONAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2403,69008:45
Actusnews Wire
03.10.2024 08:23 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GECI INTERNATIONAL: AS+ Do Brasil renews a major strategic contract


GECI International: AS+ Do Brasil renews a major strategic contract with Ericsson in Digital Technologies and Smart Cities

GECI International, a Digital and Technology specialist is strengthening its position in the Brazilian market with the renewal of a major strategic contract between its subsidiary AS+ Do Brasil and Ericsson, a world leader in telecoms infrastructure and a key supplier for the deployment of digital technologies in Brazil.

This contract, valued at 25 million Brazilian reals (approximately 4 million euros), accounts for around 45% of the subsidiary's annual revenue. The two-year agreement aims to: i) install and commission network infrastructure and mobile technologies, and ii) support the expansion of digital technologies in Brazil for the benefit of territories and users.

In particular, this contract strengthens AS+ Do Brasil's geographical presence, with operations now extending to the following regions: São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Nordeste, and the North.

This success underscores the subsidiary's strategic role in the development of digital infrastructure in Brazil. By partnering closely with industry leaders such as Ericsson, Huawei, and ZTE, AS+ Do Brasil has positioned itself as a key player in digital transformation, leveraging its technological expertise, comprehensive offering, and strong customer relationships.

With a team of 350 professionals, AS+ Do Brasil is one of the most significant players in the deployment of digital technologies in South America. The subsidiary stands out not only for its ability to meet growing market demand and tackle complex technological challenges but also by adhering to stringent quality and service standards.

Since 2019, AS+ Do Brasil's development has led to an average annual revenue growth of +17%, further consolidating its position in the Brazilian market.

Serge Bitboul, Chairman and CEO of GECI International, commented: "The renewal of this strategic contract with Ericsson confirms AS+ Do Brasil's leading position in the South American digital infrastructure market and reinforces GECI International's prospects for sustainable growth in the high-tech sector."

ABOUT GECI INTERNATIONAL
__________

"Smart Solutions for a Smart World"

GECI International is a specialist Technology and Digital group. Since it was founded in 1980, the Group has innovated to design and develop smart solutions, products and services for the Research, Industry and Service sectors.

Building on its recognized expertise, its ecosystem of technological and business partnerships, and its highly qualified capabilities, GECI International is rolling out a dynamic new entrepreneurial approach through customized solutions focused on the digital transformation, IT consulting, smart cities and emerging technologies. As a strategic partner, GECI International supports businesses and organizations with their drive for competitiveness, efficiency and effectiveness.

GECI International is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market. ISIN (shares): FR001400M1R1 - ALGEC.

CONTACTS

__________

GECI International - Investor Relations
Tel: +33 (0)1 46 12 00 00 / relation.investisseurs@geci.net

CALYPTUS - Cyril Combe
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68 / geci@calyptus.net

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lmqcZMecY22UyXFrZctqmmaXbmlmlGbHaWHGk2dvlZbJaGlkyplom5nIZnFplWxm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88070-gi-ren-contrat-ericcson-au-bresil_ve-def.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.