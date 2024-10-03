

GECI International: AS+ Do Brasil renews a major strategic contract with Ericsson in Digital Technologies and Smart Cities

GECI International, a Digital and Technology specialist is strengthening its position in the Brazilian market with the renewal of a major strategic contract between its subsidiary AS+ Do Brasil and Ericsson, a world leader in telecoms infrastructure and a key supplier for the deployment of digital technologies in Brazil.

This contract, valued at 25 million Brazilian reals (approximately 4 million euros), accounts for around 45% of the subsidiary's annual revenue. The two-year agreement aims to: i) install and commission network infrastructure and mobile technologies, and ii) support the expansion of digital technologies in Brazil for the benefit of territories and users.

In particular, this contract strengthens AS+ Do Brasil's geographical presence, with operations now extending to the following regions: São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Nordeste, and the North.

This success underscores the subsidiary's strategic role in the development of digital infrastructure in Brazil. By partnering closely with industry leaders such as Ericsson, Huawei, and ZTE, AS+ Do Brasil has positioned itself as a key player in digital transformation, leveraging its technological expertise, comprehensive offering, and strong customer relationships.

With a team of 350 professionals, AS+ Do Brasil is one of the most significant players in the deployment of digital technologies in South America. The subsidiary stands out not only for its ability to meet growing market demand and tackle complex technological challenges but also by adhering to stringent quality and service standards.

Since 2019, AS+ Do Brasil's development has led to an average annual revenue growth of +17%, further consolidating its position in the Brazilian market.

Serge Bitboul, Chairman and CEO of GECI International, commented: "The renewal of this strategic contract with Ericsson confirms AS+ Do Brasil's leading position in the South American digital infrastructure market and reinforces GECI International's prospects for sustainable growth in the high-tech sector."

ABOUT GECI INTERNATIONAL

__________

"Smart Solutions for a Smart World"

GECI International is a specialist Technology and Digital group. Since it was founded in 1980, the Group has innovated to design and develop smart solutions, products and services for the Research, Industry and Service sectors.

Building on its recognized expertise, its ecosystem of technological and business partnerships, and its highly qualified capabilities, GECI International is rolling out a dynamic new entrepreneurial approach through customized solutions focused on the digital transformation, IT consulting, smart cities and emerging technologies. As a strategic partner, GECI International supports businesses and organizations with their drive for competitiveness, efficiency and effectiveness.

GECI International is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market. ISIN (shares): FR001400M1R1 - ALGEC.

CONTACTS

__________

GECI International - Investor Relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 46 12 00 00 / relation.investisseurs@geci.net

CALYPTUS - Cyril Combe

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68 / geci@calyptus.net

