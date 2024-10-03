Canadian-headquartered underground heavy vehicle manufacturer MacLean, will deliver 30 electric powered graders to Australian resources giant Fortescue's Western Australian mining operations toward a shared goal of Real Zero emissions by 2040. From pv magazine Australia Canadian-headquartered underground mining equipment manufacturer MacLean will deliver 30 battery electric vehicle (BEV)s mining graders for surface operations to resources giant Fortescue's Western Australian mine sites. The BEV graders will be powered by Fortescue Zero's battery power system, making them one of the first battery ...

