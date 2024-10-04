The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 04.10.2024

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 04.10.2024



Aktien



1 US59564R8079 Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC ADR

2 CA3874372053 Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

3 KYG9845F2080 LakeShore Biopharma Co. Ltd.

4 US82655M2061 Sify Technologies Ltd. ADR

5 US86323X2053 Streamline Health Solutions Inc.

6 BMG8726T1053 Teekay Corp. Ltd.

7 DE000SPG1003 Springer Nature AG & Co. KGaA

