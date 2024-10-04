WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global digital-led Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has won seven prestigious "Stevie" awards in the 2024 Annual International Business Awards. WNS' recognition was driven by the company's ability to leverage AI, Gen AI, and advanced analytics to help clients improve their operational efficiency, financial performance, customer service, and competitive positioning.

The Stevie Awards, also known as the International Business Awards, are one of the world's premier business recognition programs. This year, winners were selected from over 3,600 nominations across industries and geographies, with more than 300 global professionals serving as judges. WNS received the following recognition in this year's 21st annual awards:

Gold "Stevie" (4):

"Innovation of the Year in Business Service" for integrating Gen AI into its analytics offerings including Unified Analytics Platform (UAP) and SKENSE, the company's enterprise-grade AI/Gen AI driven data extraction and contextualization platform with pre-built AI/ML models for structured and unstructured data.

"AI/ML Solution" for the successful deployment of SKENSE at Animal Friends Insurance, a leading pet insurance provider in the UK.

"Emerging Technology" for finance function automation for a leading travel and hospitality player.

"Knowledge Center Help Site" for KnowRA+, a Gen AI-powered information retrieval solution to improve CX response speed and accuracy.

Silver "Stevie" (1):

"AI ML Solution Generative (audio, graphics, text, video)" for implementing an AI and analytics-driven hyper-personalized Advanced Product Recommender System for a leading supermarket giant.

Bronze "Stevie" (2):

"Customer Service Department of the Year" for the ability to improve promoter scores, customer satisfaction, agent efficiency, and operating agility at Delta Air Lines.

"Business or Competitive Intelligence Solution" for implementing WNS Sentry, a technology and analytics-driven travel and expense claims processing solution for Finance departments.

"At WNS, we continue to focus on adding value to clients by combining domain, digital, and data to deliver differentiated outcomes. The year's recognition by the International Business Awards is a testament to our 25+ year track record of helping our clients succeed in their respective industries by delivering innovative, cutting-edge services and solutions," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

