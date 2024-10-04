

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Kroger Co. (KR), Friday announced the completion of sale of its specialty pharmacy business to Elevance Health.



The retailer's specialty pharmacy serves patients with chronic illness that requires complex care. Skilled clinicians and superior therapy programs allow patients and prescribers to benefit from education and resources, counseling, side effect management, financial assistance, personalized care and administrative expertise.



The transaction did not include Kroger Family of Pharmacies in-store retail locations and The Little Clinics.



The company added that the deal is not expected to have an impact on 2024 guidance.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News