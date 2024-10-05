

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis (STLA) has initiated a federal lawsuit against the United Auto Workers or UAW, claiming that the union has breached its contract by threatening to strike in response to delays in the company's planned investments, according to various media sources.



The automaker reportedly filed the lawsuit on Thursday, requesting the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California to declare that the strike authorization vote taken by UAW Local 230 in Los Angeles violates the terms of the contract established last fall.



The UAW said that on Thursday night, a majority of UAW members at Stellantis' Los Angeles Parts Distribution Center voted to request strike authorization from the International Executive Board if the company and union can't settle the grievance over the company's refusal to meet contractually required investments in America.



