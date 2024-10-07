The French energy company said its 100 kW agrivoltaic facility linked to cow farming in France's Puy-de-Dôme region has not modified meadow functioning and animal behavior. From pv magazine France Engie Green, a unit of French energy giant Engie, has been operating a vertical agrivoltaic demonstrator for the past two years on the site of the National Institute for Agricultural Research (INRAE) in Laqueuille, Puy-de-Dôme department, in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region in the center of France. The choice of this photovoltaic technology was made because of its production profile, with the solar power ...

