Global Industrial Company Enters Into Partnership With New York Islanders and UBS Arena

Expands Sports Marketing Program With Multi-Year Agreement

Global Industrial Named Official Industrial Supplier of the Islanders

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, today announced a multi-year marketing partnership with the New York Islanders and UBS Arena. The partnership expands the Company's sports marketing program and enhances its ability to drive brand awareness and deepen customer engagement to both local and national audiences.

With the new partnership, Global Industrial will feature its The Source For Industrial Supplies tagline through branding initiatives at all Islanders home games held at the state of the art UBS Arena at Belmont Park, as well as at the Northwell Health Ice Center practice facility. Global Industrial will sponsor the Islanders' Ice Crew through branded gear and essential ice removal and clearing equipment, to help maintain the world-class ice conditions. In addition, Global Industrial will partner with the Islanders to support community philanthropy events that benefit the Islanders Children's Foundation, promote girls' youth hockey, and recognize military service members along with their support organizations. Global Industrial will also participate in the UBS Arena Business Alliance, an exclusive membership network of team and arena partners.

"For more than 75 years, Global Industrial has called Long Island its home and we are excited to enter into this partnership with our hometown team, the New York Islanders," said Lisa Armstrong, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Global Industrial. "This partnership is a tremendous opportunity to showcase the Global Industrial brand and drive engagement with the Islanders' passionate hockey fanbase across the country. We look forward to highlighting our position as The Source For Industrial Supplies and collaborating with the Islanders organization to support our local community."

"This partnership with Global Industrial offers a unique opportunity for the organizations to leverage our strengths and achieve success," said Dan Griffis, President Global Partnerships at Oak View Group. "Together, we can create a lasting impact on the community and strengthen our brand presence."

"The Islanders are proud to partner with Global Industrial, a company that shares our commitment to excellence and community, " said John Collins, Operating Partner, New York Islanders. "This partnership not only strengthens our connection with Long Island through the Islanders Children's Foundation but also supports the growth of girls' youth hockey, a vital part of our sport's future."

About Global Industrial Company

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor. For 75 years, Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers, currently offering hundreds of thousands of industrial and MRO products needed to run businesses and facilities. Global Industrial is committed to its customer-centric strategy and utilizes a team of subject matter experts, products from its Global Industrial Exclusive BrandsTM, and national vendor relationships to help customers succeed. At Global Industrial, "We Can Supply That®".

About the New York Islanders

The New York Islanders Hockey Club is the proud winner of four Stanley Cup Championships and record nineteen consecutive playoff series victories.

The Islanders play in the National Hockey League's Eastern Conference, and have eight players, one coach and one general manager inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The Islanders Children's Foundation has helped countless youngsters in need around the world since its inception. Donations are raised through the efforts of our players, management, and employees, along with our fans and partners.

UBS Arena is the team's state of the art home and features world class premium hospitality, great sightlines from every seat, and a loud and intimate bowl.

Isles Lab, the official team store of the New York Islanders, offers fans traditional NHL merchandise, unique collaboration and exclusive products. Isles Lab is located inside UBS Arena or can be shopped online at IslesLab.com.

About UBS Arena

UBS Arena?is?made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and proud home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders, and Jeff Wilpon. The?state of the art?arena has welcomed top artists from around the globe since opening in November 2021 including Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Chris Stapleton, Dua Lipa, Drake, Harry Styles, Marc Anthony and Suga. The venue delivers an unmatched live entertainment experience for guests including clear sightlines and premier acoustics.

UBS Arena is at the forefront of sustainability, recently achieving Zero Waste TRUE Silver certification in May 2024 in addition to its LEED Green Building Certification and carbon neutrality for operations.

Located on the historic grounds of Belmont Park,?UBS Arena is located just 30 minutes by LIRR from Grand Central or Penn Station and is easily accessible from across the region via mass transit or car. To plan your trip, please visit UBSArena.com/plan-your-trip.

For additional information, please visit UBSArena.com or @UBSArena on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

