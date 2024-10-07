WALLIX recognized as a leader in PAM, with a special focus on securing industrial environments

Paris, October 7, 2024 - WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a European cybersecurity software vendor and recognized leader in identity and access management, offers simple and secure solutions to evolve risk-free in digital and industrial environments. In 2024, WALLIX is among the world's top Privileged Access Management (PAM) vendors, regularly recognized for its strategic vision and technological leadership, as evidenced by 4 reports from independent analyst firms. These reports highlight WALLIX's expertise in identity and access management, while reaffirming its capacity for innovation, particularly in industrial environments (OT) and unified SaaS solutions (WALLIX One).

WALLIX, a global leader in identity and access management, is consistently cited as a key player in reports from leading analysts such as KuppingerCole, Gartner, Forrester and Frost & Sullivan. These studies, which are real tools to help companies make purchasing decisions, offer a global view of the PAM solutions available on the market. WALLIX's continued presence in these rankings over the years is a testament to its longevity and reliability for its customers and reseller or integrator partners. A recognized innovator, WALLIX stands out for its in-depth understanding of cybersecurity and regulatory compliance issues, thus consolidating its position as a European leader in identity and access governance.





2024 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass

For the fourth consecutive year, WALLIX has been awarded the highest "Overall Leader" distinction in the prestigious PAM Leadership Compass 2024 by the analyst firm KuppingerCole. This recognition highlights WALLIX's capacity for continuous innovation and the excellence of its solutions. Particularly suitable for large enterprises and complex environments, WALLIX covers a wide range of needs, from credential management to advanced session monitoring and threat detection. WALLIX offers "great ease of use with a superiority of its solution in specialized areas such as cloud access controls".

WALLIX also stands out as a leader in the "Innovation" and "Product" categories, thanks to its compact architecture and multiple deployment modes. "WALLIX simplifies privileged access management with innovative, easy-to-use solutions that emphasize strong security controls and regulatory compliance, particularly catering to European market needs."

Choosing a leader ensures that buyers invest in proven, reliable, and comprehensive PAM solutions.

Download the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass PAM 2024 report: https://www.wallix.com/wallix-has-been-awarded-overall-leader-by-kuppingercole/



2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant

WALLIX is also named a "Visionary" in the 2024 PAM Magic Quadrant for the second year in a row, a distinction that once again highlights WALLIX PAM's innovative approach.

In an increasingly demanding market, where only 9 global players have been selected this year (compared to 11 in 2023), WALLIX stands out as the only European representative, thus affirming its leadership on the international scene.

WALLIX stands out with one of the best scores on remote access management with its WALLIX One Remote Access SaaS solution, considered one of the most powerful on the market. WALLIX's sector strategy also receives special recognition, particularly on the security of OT environments (operational technologies) and industrial control systems. The customer experience was also praised, with positive feedback on the responsiveness of the support and the ease of use of the solutions offered by WALLIX. This new appointment reinforces WALLIX's position as a key and innovative player in the world of cybersecurity, including industrial/OT environments.



2024 Frost Radar Privileged Access Management

The American firm Frost & Sullivan also names WALLIX as a "Leader" in its latest edition of its PAM Frost Radar. Of the 25 companies participating in the global PAM industry, Frost & Sullivan analyzed the top 13 companies that have demonstrated vision over the past year, evaluating them on 10 criteria for growth and innovation.

WALLIX has been identified as a player offering a complete privileged access management solution as a service with its WALLIX One PAM offer. This integrated solution allows companies to benefit from centralized and optimized management of privileged access. It was also noted that WALLIX has integrated cloud identity management (CIEM) capabilities into its identity and access governance functionalities, grouped under the WALLIX IAG product line, thus offering enhanced coverage of security and compliance issues. "The company is one of the few PAM vendors that focuses on OT security and provides a unified, preferred management tool that meets the needs of industrial sectors to capitalize on the trend of IT/OT convergence."



2023 Forrester Privileged Identity Management Wave

In Forrester's last analysis in late 2023, WALLIX was recognized as a "Contender" in the Forrester Wave (Privileged Identity Management, Q4 2023) report. WALLIX is identified as a competitive supplier, with a smaller global market presence than the major U.S. players, but with a special mention for its OT equipment security capabilities in industrial environments. WALLIX also received the highest score in the ranking for its secure remote access solution.

" This analyst recognition confirms that our vision and execution are in line with the expectations of the market and our clients. It is a real source of pride for our teams and partners to see WALLIX, a European player, establish itself as one of the world leaders. We know how to innovate and adapt to the specific needs of our customers, particularly in OT, by meeting the challenges of production continuity, by integrating proprietary industrial protocols... or by meeting the maintenance requirements of industrial equipment. We put our expertise in identity and access cybersecurity at the service of our customers' businesses. " says Julien Cassignol, Chief Product Officer of WALLIX.





About WALLIX

WALLIX is a European cybersecurity software publisher that offers companies robust identity and access security solutions, guaranteeing smooth and secure digital interactions. WALLIX's innovative technologies in privileged access management, employee access, and governance access protect critical assets, streamline compliance, and improve operational efficiency. Committed to providing simple and secure identity and access solutions, WALLIX's mission is to enable secure operations in digital (IT) and industrial (OT) environments.

