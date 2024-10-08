Smart Eye's AIS Driver Support System Confirmed for Regulatory Approval Homologation with Leading Bus Manufacturer Solaris

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2024 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) The successful homologation process with Solaris, in compliance with the EU's General Safety Regulation (GSR), marks a significant milestone as the second of Smart Eye's commercial vehicle customers to achieve certification using a Smart Eye AIS system.

Gothenburg, Sweden - October 8, 2024 ?- Smart Eye, a global leader in Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), today announced that its AIS Commercial Vehicle (CV) Alert driver support system has successfully passed homologation with Polish bus manufacturer Solaris . This certification ensures compliance with the EU's General Safety Regulation (GSR), which mandates the use of advanced drowsiness detection technology in all new trucks, buses, and cars.



Solaris, a leading manufacturer of city and intercity buses in Europe, is one of the first to achieve homologation with Smart Eye's AIS CV Alert system, closely following another European bus manufacturer's successful certification.



First launched in October 2023 , AIS CV Alert was designed to provide bus and truck manufacturers with an in-cabin solution that offers precise drowsiness detection and guarantees immediate GSR compliance. Using sophisticated computer vision and AI, the system detects early signs of drowsiness, helping to prevent accidents.



To deploy the AIS CV Alert system at Solaris, Smart Eye partnered with Skymatik , a company specializing in advanced automation and integration solutions. Together, they supported Solaris in successfully implementing the system, achieving full compliance with EU GSR regulations.



"This successful certification with Solaris highlights the strength of Smart Eye's AIS CV Alert system in meeting the rigorous GSR requirements," said Carl Bergendal, Sales Director AIS at Smart Eye. "As the GSR requirements drive rising demand for advanced driver support solutions, Smart Eye is well-positioned to extend our reach to more commercial vehicle manufacturers across Europe. Our position is also strengthened by our strong partner ecosystem, where key collaborators like Skymatik help ensure seamless deployment of our systems. We are looking forward to continuing to work closely with OEMs to ensure a smooth homologation process and enhance road safety."



"Working with Smart Eye and their AIS CV Alert system has allowed us to efficiently meet homologation requirements and further our commitment to enhancing safety in public transportation," said Arkadiusz Cierniak, Senior Design Engineer at Solaris. "Their technology has been critical in helping us ensure our vehicles comply with the latest EU safety standards, further establishing Solaris as a leading provider of safe, modern transportation solutions in Europe."



Smart Eye's AIS driver support system line not only meets today's regulatory requirements but also provides the flexibility to adapt to future safety demands, including the GSR's mandate on camera-based driver distraction detection. This new mandate came into force for all new type-registered vehicles in July 2024 and will encompass all new vehicles from July 2026. To address this, Smart Eye also recently launched AIS Focus , a system specifically designed to detect driver distraction in real-time, ensuring compliance with evolving GSR standards.

