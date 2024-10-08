Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
EXPLOSIVES WACHSTUM voraus: URAN-AKTIEN vor dem großen Durchbruch – Hier jetzt ZUGREIFEN!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6R8 | ISIN: LT0000109324 | Ticker-Symbol: UD5
Stuttgart
08.10.24
08:09 Uhr
0,095 Euro
-0,019
-16,67 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
UTENOS TRIKOTAZAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UTENOS TRIKOTAZAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1960,25417:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.10.2024 14:54 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Utenos Trikotazas: Panevežys Regional Court Approves the Restructuring of Utenos Trikotažas

Panevežys Regional Court has approved the restructuring of SBA Group company Utenos Trikotažas, which aims to shift toward profitability and ensure sustainable continuity. The court has also approved the company's four-year restructuring plan, which outlines the necessary measures and funding sources for its transformation.

"We have been anticipating this court decision, as we have already initiated important processes and negotiations that are crucial for the company's successful transformation. The restructuring will give us time to reorganize our business model and ensure the company's solvency as well as the long-term fulfillment of its obligations," says Dovile Tamoševiciene, Chair of the Management Board of Utenos Trikotažas.

The restructuring plan approved by the Court focuses on further efficiency improvements in the operations of Utena Trikotažas by reducing costs and eliminating loss-making activities while maintaining as much of the company's viable operations as possible. Due to declining demand, contract manufacturing volumes have dropped, making certain processes inefficient and costly. The restructuring plan therefore foresees increasing the use of subcontracting services. The aim is to adjust the company so that, even with lower sales, it can restore profitability and meet its obligations to employees, creditors, and partners.

Regardless of the outcome with contract manufacturing, the restructuring plan envisions continuing the production of the company's own brands, which remain profitable. The sales of the Utenos brand products in Lithuania are relatively stable and contribute approximately 12% of the company's total revenue.

The restructuring plan also offers the possibility to realise various assets: real estate, movable property, and securities. Proceeds from these sales will primarily be used to meet creditor obligations. One of the main assets to be sold is the large Utenos Trikotažas manufacturing complex and administrative facilities.

The approved restructuring plan also includes the disposal of part of the equipment as well as shares of the subsidiary companies. Proceeds will first be used to cover obligations to employees and non-affiliated creditors, with the remainder going to the main shareholder, SBA Group.

To ensure the continuity of operations, SBA Group, the main shareholder of Utenos Trikotažas, made a financial injection to the company in a difficult financial situation this year and granted a liquidity loan of EUR 1,7 million, which has been used to pay employee wages, settle obligations to creditors, and fund other essential operational activities.

Additional information is provided by
Egle Rakauskaite, representative of AB Utenos Trikotažas,
egle.rakauskaite@ut.lt, tel. +370 619 66107


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.