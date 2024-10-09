KLEA HOLDING: Klea Holding pursues its growth trajectory during Q3 2024

Volume growth of +15% for Q3 2024 compared to Q3 2023, despite the temporary closure of the City Walk medical center since April; +21% in YTD 2024 vs YTD 2023

Continued strong growth for the Medical Fitness segment (+14%)

The Health and Wellness segment keeps growing thanks to efficient diversification strategy and efforts (+60% for Q3 2024 compared to Q3 2023)

New weekly attendance record with 3,461 visits during the first week of October before the reopening of City Walk Center due on October 14th

Paris, September 9th, 2024

KLEA HOLDING (FR0013481835 - ALKLH), a group focused on the acquisition, development and digitalization of companies across multiple sectors, presents the quarterly and nine-month performance of its subsidiary Smart Salem - the first network of digitalized medical services & analysis centers accredited by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates.

Smart Salem continues its strong growth across all its activities in Q3 2024 and since the beginning of the year.

During Q3 2024, the Medical Fitness business grew by 14%, supported by the important ramp-up of DIFC and DKP centers. As a reminder, City Walk center is temporarily closed since the floods of April 2024 in Dubai and will reopen on October 14th 2024[1].

The diversification strategy continues to bear fruits with a solid growth of Wellness activities (+60% vs. Q3 2023).

Smart Salem hence achieved a total growth of 15% in Q3 2024 compared to Q3 2023, in line with our expectations given the exceptional weather events of April 2024.

On a year-to-date basis, the growth of the medical fitness and wellness services was 19% and 184% respectively. The total year-to-date growth in volumes across all tests at Smart Salem centers show a strong resilience with 21%.

Smart Salem activity in Q3 2024 Number of tests performed (in volume) Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Var. Q3-24/Q3-23 Medical Fitness tests 33,239 29,219 +14% Health & Wellness tests 1,380 861 +60% Total number of tests performed 34,619 30,080 + 15%

Smart Salem activity YTD 2024 Number of tests performed (in volume) YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Var. 9M-24/9M-23 Medical Fitness tests 101,844 85,854 +19% Health & Wellness tests 3,060 1,078 +184% Total number of tests performed 104,904 86,932 +21 %

Q4 2024 will see Smart Salem embrace many exciting challenges to maintain its outstanding growth momentum: the reopening of City Walk Center due on October 14th, the commercial efforts to support DIFC and DKP centers ramp-up and the steady revenue growth of wellness activities whose weight in total volumes will keep increasing.

Strong outlook for Q4 2024 starting with a new weekly attendance record with 3,461 visits during the first week of October.

Riding its strong volume growth in 2024, Smart Salem breaks a new weekly attendance record by performing 3,461 tests during the first week of October.

The major strategic actions implemented by the Group to consolidate Smart Salem's growth since 2023 (new centers, diversification of services and tests, strengthening of marketing and sales capabilities) are therefore confirming their very positive impact, and indicate that Klea Holding's activities in the United Arab Emirates will continue to enjoy a very dynamic growth during the second half of 2024.

Clément Pacaud, CEO of Klea Holding, comments: "We are glad to set another attendance record for Smart Salem. With the upcoming reopening of our City Walk center on October 14th, we are confident that we will see further growth for the end of 2024."

About Klea Holding

Klea Holding is a group focused on acquiring, developing and digitizing companies in various sectors to maximize their growth and value. Through its "scaling industries of the future" identity, Klea Holding draws on its successful experience in developing Smart Salem, the first network of digitalized medical analysis centers accredited by the Dubai Ministry of Health (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, and its Smart Health joint venture developed in Saudi Arabia, to extend this entrepreneurial approach to the four corners of the globe.

Klea Holding is headquartered in Paris and listed on Euronext Growth (ALKLH). For further information, please visit www.kleaholding.com

Investor Relation: Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB // +33 1 53 67 36 78 // kleaholding@actus.fr

Press Relation: Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE // +33 1 53 67 36 34 // fndiaye@actus.fr

[1] As announced, Smart Salem's team is currently working with the insurer to finalize in the coming weeks the exact amount of the loss of earnings.

