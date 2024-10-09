Anzeige
WKN: A3CRX1 | ISIN: FI4000390943 | Ticker-Symbol: 79J
Frankfurt
09.10.24
08:02 Uhr
2,800 Euro
+0,040
+1,45 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.10.2024 09:00 Uhr
Netum Group Oyj: Inside information: Netum Group Plc's CEO Matti Mujunen to retire

Netum Group Plc | Company announcement, Inside information | 9 October 2024 at 10.00 a.m. EEST

Inside information: Netum Group Plc's CEO Matti Mujunen to retire

Netum Group Plc's CEO Matti Mujunen (born 1958) has informed the Board of Directors of his retirement. The Board will now proceed a search for a successor.

Matti Mujunen has served as the CEO of Netum Ltd in 2016-2022 and as the CEO of Netum Group since 2017. During Mujunen's time as CEO, Netum Group's turnover has grown more than sixfold. In addition to strong organic development, growth has been boosted by five successful acquisitions and one business acquisition. Since June 2021, Netum Group Plc has been listed on First North Growth Market Helsinki, and Mujunen is the company's largest shareholder with 15.38% ownership.

"Under Matti's leadership, Netum has developed into a publicly traded company, and it has a strong position as an IT service provider, especially for the public sector. Matti has been fundamental in developing and building the company. The work has been supported by decades of experience in management positions in IT companies, extensive networks and Karelian sociability. I want to thank Matti for his work in developing the company, and I believe that the personnel, customers and owners will join in the thanks," says Olavi Köngäs, Chairman of the Board.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to build Netum's growth story from a small IT company of 40 people to a listed company of over 400 people, together with skilled and dedicated colleagues. Now I feel the time is right to step aside and give space to younger people," says Matti Mujunen, who has led Netum for almost nine years.

Mujunen's CEO contract includes eight months' notice. He shall remain in the role as CEO until a successor has been nominated. After this, Mujunen will continue in the company as an advisor to the Board of Directors.

For further information, please contact:
Netum Group Plc

Olavi Köngäs, Chairman of the Board
+358 40 581 0040
olavi.kongas@netum.fi

Certified Adviser:
Evli Plc
+358 40 579 6210

Netum Group Plc
Netum is a strongly and profitably growing IT service partner that builds a functional and secure digital society. We help our customers develop their digital business by designing and implementing sustainable digital solutions tailored to their needs - wisely and responsibly. Netum employs approximately 400 people, and the company's revenue in 2023 was EUR 37.1 million. Netum Group Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki First North (NETUM). www.netum.fi/?

